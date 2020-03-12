OnePlus Announces $30 Million Investment Where Its Focus Will Be Surrounded Around 5G Development

Though it’s confirmed that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be 5G-ready, the company has an even more important announcement that was shared a little while ago. The company has dived head-first when it comes to 5G connectivity and has promised that it will be investing $30 million to push 5G research and development forward.

OnePlus CEO Claims the Company Has Been Investing in 5G for Years Now

The press release details that OnePlus has been investing in 5G for years and it will continue to do so in matters which determine the daily usage of users. This will include the development of cloud gaming, cloud storage services, and cloud videos.

“5G is a top priority in our product strategy. We have been investing in 5G for years and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos, and cloud storage services. OnePlus has achieved many firsts with 5G. We should be among the first smartphone manufacturers to have 5G support in a full product line up. With our commitment to R&D in our 5G labs, I'm confident that we will bring a faster and smoother user experience on 5G.”

Additional work being done by OnePlus will include improving the user experience on OnePlus-branded devices. This can mean enabling software to better interact with 5G modems so future models are able to deliver the best possible download and upload speeds. For example, with Qualcomm having announced its Snapdragon X60 5G modem, OnePlus could be working closely with the chipset manufacturer to ensure that next-generation connectivity is above satisfactory.

So far, that’s the only announcement that OnePlus has made so far. If and when we get to hear more developments down the road, we’ll update you on the rest, so stay tuned.

Source: PRNewswire