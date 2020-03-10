Entire OnePlus 8 Series Will Come With 5G Support, Confirms OnePlus CEO

Previously, we were expecting OnePlus to release a 5G capable OnePlus 8 device, probably a successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, it seems the company has different plans as we can now expect two devices equipped with the next-generation connectivity. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus states that the company was going "all in on 5G". However, that makes us ask about the price of the upcoming flagships from OnePlus.

All OnePlus 8 Devices to Boast 5G Connectivity, Says Pete Lau

As mentioned earlier, Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be all 5G capable devices. The revelation was made to CNET in an interview and Pete stated that “We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we’re very much committed to”. Back in 2019, the CEO stated that all variants of the OnePlus 8 series with 5G are a possibility.

Latest Report Says That OnePlus 8 Series Will Be Unveiled in Mid-April

He also stated that “We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we’re very much committed to”. This states that the prices will be lower than what Samsung, Google, and other smartphone manufacturers are charging if we're going by Pete's words.

"I think that this year again everyone should expect a lot to look forward to in 5G products with a reasonable price."

At this point, we're almost a month away from the OnePlus 8 series to go official. OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling is also said to be available in a Vanilla color option. In addition, we're also expecting the company to release an even cheaper 'Lite' variant of OnePlus 8. We're excited to see what price spectrum will it fit in since OnePlus already offers comparatively cheaper phones.

There will be more details on the OnePlus 8 series so be sure to stay tuned in. What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 8's 'lite' version? Sound off in the comments, we would love to hear it from you.