OnePlus 11 Release Date Finally Confirmed with Specs and More

It seems like OnePlus is not looking to stick to the previously announced release date. The company surprised everyone and revealed that the phone would arrive earlier than we had expected. Aside from telling us the launch date, the company has also shared the specs, so you can take this as an official confirmation about the upcoming OnePlus device.

The confirmation was posted on the company's Weibo account, and based on the announcement, the OnePlus 11 will be coming on January 4th, 2023. However, it is worth noting that the phone will arrive in China. The phone's global launch will still happen on February 7, 2023. So, global users will still have to wait a bit longer.

The OnePlus 11 will be launching on 4th January 2023 in China

You can have a look at the images below.

Aside from the release date, OnePlus also confirmed the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 11. As expected, the phone will be running Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, RAM options will vary from 12 to 16 gigs, and you can have as much storage as 512 gigs, and it will be UFS 4.0. In addition to that, you are also getting a Hasselblad-powered camera on the back.

On the software side, you are looking at Android 13 based on ColorOS 13. The OnePlus 11 will be available in two colors -- matte black and glossy green, which reminds us of the sandstone black that OnePlus popularized when it came out with its first device.

At the time of writing, there are no other details available. Still, based on the company's information, it is more than safe to say that the OnePlus 11 will leave no stone unturned and will be one of the best smartphones in the market. Let's see how the competition holds up and what they come out with.

Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus 11? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming phone.