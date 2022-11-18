OnePlus 11 Could Ship with UFS 4.0 Storage and a New Ceramic Body

We already have a confirmation that the upcoming OnePlus 11 will be one of the first phones to come with the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and now have another report that tells us that the upcoming phone from OnePlus will offer UFS 4.0 storage and a ceramic body. Both of these things will actually make the phone a lot better.

OnePlus 11 Could Easily Become One of the Most Powerful and Well-Built Smartphones in the Market

The news is coming from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Webio. They have told us that the upcoming OnePlus 11 will have a ceramic body with a metal frame. The use of ceramic is nothing new in the smartphone market, as we have seen it a lot of times. While it is known for its really good scratch resistance, it is easier to shatter at the same time, thanks to how brittle is. Samsung, Oppo, and many other companies have used ceramic in the past, but a large-scale implementation is still something we have not seen.

However, the most interesting aspect about the upcoming OnePlus 11 is that the new tip suggests it is going to be one of the first ones to ship with UFS 4.0 storage. This will result in making it extraordinarily fast in terms of transfer speeds as UFS 4.0 has speeds up to 23.2 Gbps, making it one of the fastest storage standards in the market, and paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this will make the phone a lot faster.

All of this looks good on paper, but we will have to wait and see how the OnePlus 11 handles itself against other competitors that will be coming out around the same time. Recent rumors have suggested that Samsung is looking to use a higher-end variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Plus, it is also worth noting that modern-day smartphones are a combination of hardware and software. Not just one single aspect because that simply doesn't work.

Whatever the case might be, we will have to wait and see when the OnePlus 11 lands and how it performs against other offerings in the market.