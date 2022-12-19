OnePlus 11 Release Date Finally Announced

After months of leaks and speculations, OnePlus has finally announced the release date of the upcoming OnePlus 11. Judging by the announcement, we don't think there will be a pro version, at least not on the launch day.

The company has decided to call it the “OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event,” which will happen in person in Delhi, India. It might be an odd choice to hold a global launch event, but India is one of the biggest markets for OnePlus, so skipping it would not make sense. Aside from the OnePlus 11, the company will also announce the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The company is also confident in the event as it has discussed how it will "elevate the user experience from Cloud 9 to Cloud 11."

The OnePlus 11, along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, will launch on February 7, 2023

Sadly, there are no details at the time of writing, but knowing OnePlus, we will get some exciting details about the new flagship phone.

As for the OnePlus 11, there have been numerous leaks and rumors in the past. We know that the device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and despite the company claiming that this will be the first device in the market to feature the new chipset, that is not the case.

The large circular camera island on the back also has Hasselblad branding, but we do not know enough about the cameras that will come on the phone. In addition, you are also getting Black and Green color options, with hopefully more colors or limited editions in tow for later down the road. Last but not least, the Alert Slider will also make a return.

Sadly, we do not know if the OnePlus 11 Pro will be a reality, but based on everything the company has introduced or indicated, we might not see the pro variant at launch.

