One UI 2.1 Will Make Its Way to Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Devices Soon

While the software on Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is more or less identical to that on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, there are a few minor differences. For starters. It ships with One UI 2.1 instead of One UI 2.0, which was the Android ten build version for Samsung's 2019 flagships. So, just what is the difference between One UI 2.1 and 2.0. Not much, by the looks of it. Let's take a look at some of the new features that One UI 2.1 has in store for us.

One UI 2.1 will bring Quick Share to older devices

The information about One UI 2.1, making its way to older devices comes from a Samsung Community moderator (via Sammobile). Quick Share is Samsung's version of AirDrop. It allows users to share files seamlessly between devices, something that Android has been struggling with for years. It is expected to make its way to the operating system alongside Android 11, but it'll be quite late by then, given that just about everyone has already developed their flavor of the feature. We knew that Samsung would unveil it alongside the Galaxy S20 series, thanks to a leak centered around the topic. Currently, Quick Share is only available on the Galaxy S20 series and will make its way to older devices via One UI 2.1.

Another significant change bought forth by One UI 2.0 is the addition of high-refresh-rate display modes. Those will not be available to older devices, due to the physical limitation of the screen. Most of the other changes are minor QoL changes that bring a fresh coat of paint for Stock applications such as Settings, Camera, etc. Samsung hasn't mentioned any official timeline for the launch, but given the frequency of its updates, it shouldn't be too long.

