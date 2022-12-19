One Piece Odyssey Demo Due on Consoles, Says Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco announced the availability of a One Piece Odyssey demo on PlayStation and Xbox consoles starting on January 10th, 2023, just three days ahead of the game's debut. Additionally, the publisher confirmed that the progress made in the One Piece Odyssey demo would carry over to the full game once purchased.

Bandai Namco also released a brand new 'Memories' trailer, embedded below.

One Piece Odyssey is due to be released on January 13th, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. Check out our recent Wccftech hands-on penned by Kai Powell to get his first impressions on the game.

A new RPG from the hugely popular manga and anime series ONE PIECE, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the series!

The famed pirate, Monkey.D.Luffy, better known as Straw Hat Luffy, and his Straw Hat Crew, are sailing across the New World in search of the next island and the next adventure that awaits them.

But during their voyage they are caught in a storm and shipwrecked. They find themselves washed up on a lush tropical island surrounded by constantly raging storms...

Separated from his crew, Luffy sets off on a grand, new adventure to find his friends and escape the island!

Dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and more await them!

Play as various members of the Straw Hat Crew in a classic RPG set in the world of the popular ONE PIECE anime!

If you're a PC gamer, you might also be interested in the official PC system requirements recently posted on the One Piece Odyssey Steam page.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space