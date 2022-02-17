Metro Exodus Sales Exceed 6 Million Copies Globally, Embracer Group Reveals

4A Games’ Metro Exodus sales have surpassed 6 million units worldwide, Koch Media parent-company Embracer Group has confirmed.

The Swedish video game holding company revealed the sales number in its latest financial earnings report for the third quarter of 2021. According to the report, as of December 31, 2021, more than 6 million copies of the latest Metro installment were sold since its global launch back in February of 2019.

“The main revenue driver for the quarter was strong back catalog performance, which exceeded management’s expectations”, the report reads. “The major contribution was the success of the recently released Hot Wheels Unleashed developed and published by Milestone. Since its launch on September 30, Hot Wheels Unleashed™ had sold one million copies worldwide in December. Back-catalog sales were also driven by the evergreen title Metro Exodus, which has sold 6 million copies since its launch in February 2019, and Saints Row The Third: Remastered.”

Although exact sales numbers for the game’s predecessors, we do know that Metro Exodus sales have greatly surpassed those of its predecessors – Metro: 2033 and Metro: Last Light, as well as the Metro Redux collection.

Metro Exodus was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 15, 2019. The title received a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S last year.