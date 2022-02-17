Metro Exodus Sales Exceed 6 Million Copies Globally, Embracer Group Reveals
4A Games’ Metro Exodus sales have surpassed 6 million units worldwide, Koch Media parent-company Embracer Group has confirmed.
The Swedish video game holding company revealed the sales number in its latest financial earnings report for the third quarter of 2021. According to the report, as of December 31, 2021, more than 6 million copies of the latest Metro installment were sold since its global launch back in February of 2019.
“The main revenue driver for the quarter was strong back catalog performance, which exceeded management’s expectations”, the report reads. “The major contribution was the success of the recently released Hot Wheels Unleashed developed and published by Milestone. Since its launch on September 30, Hot Wheels Unleashed™ had sold one million copies worldwide in December. Back-catalog sales were also driven by the evergreen title Metro Exodus, which has sold 6 million copies since its launch in February 2019, and Saints Row The Third: Remastered.”
Although exact sales numbers for the game’s predecessors, we do know that Metro Exodus sales have greatly surpassed those of its predecessors – Metro: 2033 and Metro: Last Light, as well as the Metro Redux collection.
Metro Exodus was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 15, 2019. The title received a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S last year.
Metro Exodus Next-Gen Update Features
- Enhanced for the latest consoles – Enhanced to utilise to power of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 including 60FPS, up to 4K resolution a Field Of View slider for the first time in the series and Ray Traced lighting.
- Enhanced for Xbox Series X |S – optimized for platform specific features including spatial audio and Smart Delivery support. Xbox Series X will boast full Ray Traced lighting, 4K 60FPS and Xbox Series S will deliver full Ray Traced lighting, 60FPS and 1080p resolution. Available via Smart Delivery.
- Enhanced for PlayStation 5 – optimized for platform specific features including DualSense™ Haptic Feedback support and 3D Audio, alongside full Ray Traced lighting and 60FPS 4K visuals.
- Experience Sandbox Survival – flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and follow a gripping story that links together classic Metro gameplay with huge, non-linear levels.
- Deadly combat and stealth – scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat.
- Explore a hostile world – embark on journey that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter. Discover the Russian wilderness, brought to life with day / night cycles and dynamic weather.
