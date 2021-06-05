In a new video published by Gamers Nexus, slides regarding AMD's Zen 4 powered Ryzen 'Raphael' and the AM5 platform have leaked out. The slides are from March 2020 which is more than a year back and a lot has changed since then but they still provide some decent look at what AMD was planning to do with its Ryzen Desktop lineup.

AMD Ryzen 'Raphael' Zen 4 Desktop CPUs & AM5 Platform Details Leaked Through Old Slides

Now we just want to get this information out of the way first before letting you know what has changed. The AMD Ryzen 'Raphael' Zen 4 Desktop CPUs were expected to feature mainstream SKUs ranging in the 45W to 105W TDP category and notebook H-series chips in the 35W to 65W TDP category. This is interesting since it would've been the first generation to feature the same processor design for both desktops and laptops from AMD. AMD has previously only featured APUs in its high-performance notebook segment.

Moving on, the slide talks about an upgraded AM5 platform with more IO & more current delivery which honestly is nothing new. We have seen the new package design for both AMD Ryzen Zen 4 Desktop CPUs and the LGA 1718 socket already. In terms of technology, Zen 4 chips are stated to feature two Zen 4 CCD's based on the TSMC N5 process node and a CIOD (I/O die) based on the TSMC N7 process node however the latest reports suggest that the I/O die has been moved to a 6 nm process node. The Zen 4 CCD is codenamed Durango and features 8 cores, 16 threads, and 32 MB of L3 cache with 2-Way SMT support.

AMD Ryzen 'Raphael' Zen 4 Desktop CPU Leaked Slides From Early 2020 (Credits: Gamers Nexus):

There's also an AMD RDNA 2 based integrated GPU onboard the Ryzen Raphael Desktop CPUs. It is stated to offer entry-level desktop graphics performance. In terms of CPU performance, the Zen 4 chips are stated to offer performance uplift when compared to Warhol on the same TDP. It is very interesting that we see the mention of Warhol and if (and I mean a big if) these slides are indeed real from some point in AMD's timeline, then it shows that it was something that AMD was (or is still) working on. Interestingly, there's no mention of the Zen 3 products launching early next year or the 3D V-Cache stack chiplet design which has been confirmed earlier this week at Computex.

Moving on, we have the AM5 platform block diagram which shows the CIOD3 (I/O die) in detail. The AMD Ryzen 'Raphael' Zen 4 Desktop CPU CCDs will be connected to the IOD through the Infinity Fabric bus. The slide lists down 4 channel (128-bit) DDR5 and DDR4 memory support but we know that only dual-channel DDR5 is happening with Raphael. There's also a slide that shows the Zen 4 'Raphael' SOC for AM4 with dual-channel DDR4 memory support and features that look a lot similar to an APU rather than a mainstream CPU.





So once again, these slides are really old and a lot has changed. We know that Zen 4 isn't coming to the AM4 platform and AM5 is the next big upgrade for AMD. The specifications for the CCD will be similar but we will see some major cache design upgrades through the use of 3D V-Cache & much higher TDPs. More on that here.

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Raphael Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPUs

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores and 32 threads.

AMD Ryzen Raphael 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz.

‘Mark, Mike, and the teams have done a phenomenal job. We are as good as we are with the product today, but with our ambitious roadmaps, we are focusing on Zen 4 and Zen 5 to be extremely competitive. ‘There will be more core counts in the future – I would not say those are the limits! It will come as we scale the rest of the system.’ AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su via Anandtech AMD's Rick Bergman on Next-Gen Zen 4 Cores For Ryzen CPUs Q- How much of the performance gains delivered by AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs, which are expected to use a 5nm TSMC process and might arrive in early 2022, will come from instructions per clock (IPC) gains as opposed to core count and clock speed increases. Bergman: “[Given] the maturity of the x86 architecture now, the answer has to be, kind of, all of the above. If you looked at our technical document on Zen 3, it was this long list of things that we did to get that 19% [IPC gain]. Zen 4 is going to have a similar long list of things, where you look at everything from the caches, to the branch prediction, [to] the number of gates in the execution pipeline. Everything is scrutinized to squeeze more performance out.” “Certainly [manufacturing] process opens an additional door for us to [obtain] better performance-per-watt and so on, and we'll take advantage of that as well.” AMD EVP, Rick Bergman, via The Street

As for the platform itself, the AM5 motherboards will feature the LGA1718 socket which is going to last quite some time. The platform will feature DDR5-5200 memory, 28 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, more NVMe 4.0 & USB 3.2 I/O, and may also ship with native USB 4.0 support. The lineup is stated to get CPUs up to 170W (120W base TDP) on the AM5 platform.









The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. The Zen 4 based Raphael Ryzen CPUs aren't expected till late 2022 so there's still a lot of time left in the launch. The lineup will compete against Intel's Raptor Lake 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen) EPYC Turin (5th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA) TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA

What would you like to see in next-generation AMD Ryzen CPUs? Increased IPC (Single-Core Performance)

Increased Clock Speeds (5 GHz & Beyond)

Increased Core Counts (Beyond 16 Cores)

Increased Performance Per Watt (Efficiency)

Increased PCIe Lanes (Beyond 24 CPU Gen 4)

Better Overclocking Capabilities

Improved Gaming Performance

Better Prices for consumers

Longer inter-generational socket (motherboards) compatibility & BIOS support View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

