Fallout New Vegas New Mod Restores Cut Content, Improves NPC AI and More

A new Fallout New Vegas mod that was shared online a few days ago restores some minor cut content from the game.

The LD's Improved New Vegas mod mostly restores NPCs and creatures that were disabled in the first patches released for the game. Thanks to the mod, the world of New Vegas feels more alive, with more and smarter NPCs and more.

This mod restores some "cut" content, enables disabled creatures and NPC's, gives some NPC's improved AI Packages, and more.

A lot of NPC's and creatures were disabled in the first patches of New Vegas as the consoles couldn't handle it. I have enabled a lot of creatures and NPCs along the roads between Goodsprings and Primm, and Nipton and Novac, and so on.

What this mod does:

Improves/Overhauls the New Vegas world. Bringing life to the Mojave.

Gives some NPCs improved AI Packages

Adds/restores NPCs to certain locations

Makes locations feel more lived in

Potential Issues:

The 188 Trading Post can cause the game to freeze briefly when entering the cell

Some added Boomers are female and have facial hair

Prospectors in Novac when spooked run into the Dino-Bite Gift Shop and never stop running around...

The Fallout New Vegas LD's Improved New Vegas mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Fallout New Vegas is now available on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. You can learn more about the excellent role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment in the overview below:

It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.

Enjoy your stay.