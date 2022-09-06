Menu
Company

Fallout New Vegas New Mod Restores Cut Content, Improves NPC AI and More

Francesco De Meo
Sep 6, 2022
Fallout New Vegas

A new Fallout New Vegas mod that was shared online a few days ago restores some minor cut content from the game.

The LD's Improved New Vegas mod mostly restores NPCs and creatures that were disabled in the first patches released for the game. Thanks to the mod, the world of New Vegas feels more alive, with more and smarter NPCs and more.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration Project Receives New Teaser Trailer

This mod restores some "cut" content, enables disabled creatures and NPC's, gives some NPC's improved AI Packages, and more.

A lot of NPC's and creatures were disabled in the first patches of New Vegas as the consoles couldn't handle it. I have enabled a lot of creatures and NPCs along the roads between Goodsprings and Primm, and Nipton and Novac, and so on. 

What this mod does:

  • Improves/Overhauls the New Vegas world. Bringing life to the Mojave.
  • Gives some NPCs improved AI Packages
  • Adds/restores NPCs to certain locations
  • Makes locations feel more lived in

Potential Issues:

  • The 188 Trading Post can cause the game to freeze briefly when entering the cell
  • Some added Boomers are female and have facial hair
  • Prospectors in Novac when spooked run into the Dino-Bite Gift Shop and never stop running around...

The Fallout New Vegas LD's Improved New Vegas mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Fallout New Vegas is now available on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. You can learn more about the excellent role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment in the overview below:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Elden Ring New Mod Introduces Unique Enemy Movesets for Select Weapons

It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.

Enjoy your stay.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order