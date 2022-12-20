God of War TV Series Will Be Incredibly True to the Source, Says Amazon Prime Video Exec

Just a few days ago, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures, and PlayStation Productions confirmed that a God of War TV series is indeed in production following earlier rumors.

It is but one of many adaptations from the gaming world coming to either film or TV. For instance, Amazon Prime Video is already working on a Fallout TV series.

With adaptations on the rise, the main question mark is always the same: whether it will be faithful or not. Speaking to Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders promised the God of War TV series would be incredibly true to the source while still standing out on its own.

We do incredibly well with adaptations, from Invincible to The Boys. I mean, we just covered so many of them, right? And so we know that there's such a passionate fan base for God of War. But the thing that we're always looking for is whether there is a real emotional core, if there's a real narrative story, and I think that's part of what makes God of War so special.

At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape. So what Rafe Judkins and Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material and also compelling on its own. If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in. So we think it's going to be huge.

Sanders rightfully mentioned two great Amazon Prime Video adaptations such as Invincible and The Boys. There's more where that came from, including The Expanse (which saw the contributions of Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, now in the God of War TV series writing team) and Reacher, but fans are also wary of less well-received adaptations such as The Lord of the Ring: Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time. The latter saw many changes from the source material that angered fans, and it featured the same showrunner of the upcoming God of War TV series.

Only time will tell, of course. At any rate, the story told will begin exactly where the 2018 game did, with Kratos and Atreus fulfilling Faye's wishes to spread her ashes from the tallest peak in the Nine Realms.

It may be a couple of years at least before the show airs on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, you've got plenty of time to catch up with the game series, including the newly released (and absolutely fantastic) God of War Ragnarok.