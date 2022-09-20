Menu
NVIDIA Launches RTX 6000 48 GB “Ada Lovelace” Graphics Card For Content Creators, 4X Faster Than Ampere Workstation

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 20, 2022, 11:33 AM EDT

NVIDIA has expanded upon its workstation-focused RTX lineup with the addition of the RTX 6000 "Ada Lovelace" graphics card.

NVIDIA Unveils RTX 6000 "Ada Lovelace" Graphics Card Featuring 48 GB Memory & Up To 4X Performance Uplift

Press Release: With the new NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU delivering real-time rendering, graphics, and AI, designers and engineers can drive cutting-edge, simulation-based workflows to build and validate more sophisticated designs. Artists can take storytelling to the next level, creating more compelling content and building immersive virtual environments. Scientists, researchers, and medical professionals can accelerate the development of life-saving medicines and procedures with supercomputing power on their workstations — all at up to 2-4x the performance of the previous-generation RTX A6000.

Designed for neural graphics and advanced virtual world simulation, the RTX 6000, with Ada generation AI and programmable shader technology, is the ideal platform for creating content and tools for the metaverse with NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise. Incorporating the latest generations of render, AI, and shader technologies and 48GB of GPU memory, the RTX 6000 enables users to create incredibly detailed content, develop complex simulations and form the building blocks required to construct compelling and engaging virtual worlds.

“Neural graphics is driving the next wave of innovation in computer graphics and will change the way content is created and experienced,” said Bob Pette, vice president of professional visualization at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA RTX 6000 is ready to power this new era for engineers, designers and scientists to meet the need for demanding content-creation, rendering, AI and simulation workloads that are required to build worlds in the metaverse.”

Global Leaders Turn to NVIDIA RTX 6000

“NVIDIA’s professional GPUs helped us deliver an experience like none other to baseball fans everywhere by bringing legends of the game back to life with AI-powered facial animation,” said Michael Davies, senior vice president of field operations at Fox Sports. “We’re excited to take advantage of the incredible graphics and AI performance provided by the RTX 6000, which will help us showcase the next chapter of live sports broadcast.”

“Broadcasters are increasingly adopting software and compute to help build the next generation of TV stations,” said Andrew Cross, CEO of Grass Valley. “The new workstation GPUs are truly game-changing, providing us with over 300% performance increases — allowing us to improve the quality of video and the value of our products.”

“The new NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture will enable designers and engineers to continue pushing the boundaries of engineering simulations,” said Dipankar Choudhury, Ansys Fellow and HPC Center of Excellence lead. “The RTX 6000 GPU’s larger L2 cache, a significant increase in number and performance of next-gen cores, and increased memory bandwidth will result in impressive performance gains for the broad Ansys application portfolio.”

Next-Generation RTX Technology
Powered by the NVIDIA Ada architecture, the world’s most advanced GPU architecture, the NVIDIA RTX 6000 features state-of-the-art NVIDIA RTX technology. Features include:

  • Third-generation RT Cores: Up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation with the ability to concurrently run ray tracing with either shading or denoising capabilities.
  • Fourth-generation Tensor Cores: Up to 2x faster AI training performance than the previous generation with expanded support for the FP8 data format.
  • CUDA cores: Up to 2x the single-precision floating-point throughput compared to the previous generation.
  • GPU memory: Features 48GB of GDDR6 memory for working with the largest 3D models, render images, simulation, and AI datasets.
  • Virtualization: Will support NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) software for multiple high-performance virtual workstation instances, enabling remote users to share resources and drive high-end design, AI, and compute workloads.
  • XR: Features 3x the video encoding performance of the previous generation, for streaming multiple simultaneous XR sessions using NVIDIA CloudXR.

Availability
The NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU will be available from global distribution partners and manufacturers starting in December.

Order