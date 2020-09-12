NVIDIA Slyly Announces The GeForce RTX 3070 Availability, Sliding In Before RX 6000 Announcement

By
2 seconds ago
Submit

Brace yourselves, this GPU season is gonna be a wild ride! NVIDIA unveiled their RTX 30 Series family as the month kicked off and we're just days away from the launch of the GeForce RTX 3080. But things got interesting a couple of days ago with AMD announcing they would be announcing their Radeon RX 6000 Series on October 28th. Well, RX 6000 may be getting announced on October 28th but NVIDIA has slid the release date of the GeForce RTX 3070 onto their GeForce forums as we roll into the weekend.

When can one snag the RTX 2080Ti matching, or beating the GeForce RTX 3070? October 15th at 6 am Pacific Standard Time it seems. Those keen on calendars will notice that is a smooth 13 unlucky days before the red team even gets their RX 6000 cards announced. Are we now seeing a tit-for-tat approach? If so it's a fun and wild ride for everyone. We've already seen leaks of what could be the RX 6000 "Big Navi" card pop up online, so it's only a matter of time before some numbers start slipping.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Benchmarks & Game Performance Tests Leak Out, Allegedly 30% Faster Than The RTX 2080 Ti

Right now the GeForce RTX 3070 is a known quantity when it comes to specification and expected performance, but we still don't know what actual performance is looking like until the card is fully reviewed. The same and more can be said regarding the RX 6000 series. But the one that that is clear, the GeForce RTX 3070 will be on sale and be able to be in potential owners systems well before Radeon gets to take the stage and state their case on why you might rather go their way instead.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Specifications - GA104 GPU & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card lies the GA104 GPU. The GA104 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA104 GPU is the second-fastest Ampere chip in the stack. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm (N8) process node. The GPU measures at 392.5mm2 and features 17.4 Billion transistors which are almost 93% of the transistors featured on the TU102 GPU. At the same time, the GA104 GPU is almost half the size of the TU102 GPU which is an insane amount of density.

  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-30-series-graphics-cards_announcement_geforce-rtx-3090_rtx-3080_rtx-3070_4
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-30-series-graphics-cards_announcement_geforce-rtx-3090_rtx-3080_rtx-3070_5
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-30-series-graphics-cards_announcement_geforce-rtx-3090_rtx-3080_rtx-3070_2
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-30-series-graphics-cards_announcement_geforce-rtx-3090_rtx-3080_rtx-3070_3
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-30-series-graphics-cards_announcement_geforce-rtx-3090_rtx-3080_rtx-3070_6
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-30-series-graphics-cards_announcement_geforce-rtx-3090_rtx-3080_rtx-3070_7

For the GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 46 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 5888 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3070 features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 comes with memory at speeds of 14 Gbps. That along with a full uncut bus interface of 256-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 448 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA272 / 96TBA
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202015th October17th September24th September
Submit

Related