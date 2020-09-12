NVIDIA Slyly Announces The GeForce RTX 3070 Availability, Sliding In Before RX 6000 Announcement
Brace yourselves, this GPU season is gonna be a wild ride! NVIDIA unveiled their RTX 30 Series family as the month kicked off and we're just days away from the launch of the GeForce RTX 3080. But things got interesting a couple of days ago with AMD announcing they would be announcing their Radeon RX 6000 Series on October 28th. Well, RX 6000 may be getting announced on October 28th but NVIDIA has slid the release date of the GeForce RTX 3070 onto their GeForce forums as we roll into the weekend.
When can one snag the RTX 2080Ti matching, or beating the GeForce RTX 3070? October 15th at 6 am Pacific Standard Time it seems. Those keen on calendars will notice that is a smooth 13 unlucky days before the red team even gets their RX 6000 cards announced. Are we now seeing a tit-for-tat approach? If so it's a fun and wild ride for everyone. We've already seen leaks of what could be the RX 6000 "Big Navi" card pop up online, so it's only a matter of time before some numbers start slipping.
Right now the GeForce RTX 3070 is a known quantity when it comes to specification and expected performance, but we still don't know what actual performance is looking like until the card is fully reviewed. The same and more can be said regarding the RX 6000 series. But the one that that is clear, the GeForce RTX 3070 will be on sale and be able to be in potential owners systems well before Radeon gets to take the stage and state their case on why you might rather go their way instead.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Specifications - GA104 GPU & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory
At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card lies the GA104 GPU. The GA104 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA104 GPU is the second-fastest Ampere chip in the stack. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm (N8) process node. The GPU measures at 392.5mm2 and features 17.4 Billion transistors which are almost 93% of the transistors featured on the TU102 GPU. At the same time, the GA104 GPU is almost half the size of the TU102 GPU which is an insane amount of density.
For the GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 46 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 5888 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.
In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3070 features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 comes with memory at speeds of 14 Gbps. That along with a full uncut bus interface of 256-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 448 Gbps.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|272 / 96
|TBA
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8/16 GB GDDR6
|10/20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|180W?
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|October 2020
|15th October
|17th September
|24th September
