Pair New DualSense or Xbox Series X/S controller to SHIELD

Connect next-gen console controllers to your SHIELD and enjoy playing Android or GeForce NOW gaming with your favorite controller. To begin, start Bluetooth pairing on your SHIELD and start pairing mode on your controller.

DualSense: Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue.

XBox Series X/S: Hold the pairing button until the Xbox button blinks.