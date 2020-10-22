NVIDIA RTX 3070 3DMark Performance Leaked – Actually Faster Than An RTX 2080 Ti
So NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 3070 has gotten pretty much all performance metrics leaked courtesy of Whycry over at Videocardz. As expected the card is actually faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. The non-linear downscaling of NVIDIA's RTX 3000 lineup is something we explained in our NVIDIA fine wine article a while back and these results prove our point. The RTX 3070 is just slightly faster than the RTX 2080 Ti flagship and as drivers and APIs improve over the next year or so, the performance of the RTX 3000 series will greatly increase.
NVIDIA RTX 3070 beats out last generation flagship: RTX 2080 Ti
The RTX 3070 scores 8,749 points in Fire Strike Ultra graphics benchmark and 17,115 points in Fire Strike Extreme. Time Spy Extreme clocks in at around 6,907 points. In the newly launched ray tracing DX12 Port Royal benchmark, the RTX 3070 scores 8324 points.
The RTX 3070 will have a GA104 GPU equipped with 8GB GDDR6 memory. It is also currently based on Samsung's 8nm (N8) process and is the second-fastest (uncut) chip in NVIDIA RTX 3000 lineup. The GPU spans 392.5mm² and features 17.4 Billion transistors which is almost the same number as the TU102 GPU (93% to be precise). Considering the die size is almost half as small, the density increase is pretty impressive.
For the GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 46 SM units which result in a total of 5888 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. However, due to the bottlenecks in software which we explored in our fine wine article, performance appears to scale nonlinearly over the 2080 Ti mark.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|184 / 96
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|180W?
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|November 2020?
|29th October
|17th September
|24th September
Proshop data: NVIDIA meeting only 7.4% of demand, RTX 3070 to have limited quantities available as well
ProShop is a large e-tailer that regularly deals with the DIY market and unlike most other retailers they have kindly taken to publishing the current status of their supply line with various manufacturers. This allows us to glimpse the state of the supply chain for NVIDIA GPUs - at least for small-to-mid-sized retailers in Germany/Denmark - and estimate future conditions.
According to the data provided by them, they have ordered a total of 15117 NVIDIA RTX 3000 series GPUs from various AIBs and have only received (or are going to receive at the time of writing) 1112 GPUs. This means that the company is only getting 7.4% of the demand from various NVIDIA AIBs. The complete set of data from ProShop (at the time of writing) is given below along with an explanation of the variables.
Explanation:
- Customer orders: Number of current customer orders, which have yet to be delivered. Orders that have been cancelled at this point are not included.
- Ordered from mfr.: Number of graphic cards Proshop has ordered from the manufacturer.
- Incoming cards: Confirmed number of graphic cards to be delivered by the manufacturer to Proshop asap.
- Received: Total number of graphic cards received from manufacturers and shipped to customers by Proshop since launch. *This doesn't include the 3070-series, which launch on 29.10.2020 at 14.00pm.
This is NOT the number of cards received today.
NVIDIA RTX 3070 Demand Vs Supply Is At 6.7% (ProShop)
|Brand
|Model
|Customer orders
|Ordered from mfr.
|Incoming
|Received*
|ASUS
|RTX 3070 STRIX
|0
|300
|0
|0
|ASUS
|RTX 3070 STRIX OC
|0
|340
|40
|20
|ASUS
|RTX 3070 DUAL
|0
|300
|0
|0
|ASUS
|RTX 3070 DUAL OC
|0
|340
|40
|0
|ASUS
|RTX 3070 TUF
|0
|300
|0
|0
|ASUS
|RTX 3070 TUF OC
|0
|600
|100
|0
|MSI
|RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO
|0
|300
|0
|20
|MSI
|RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC
|0
|200
|0
|28
|MSI
|RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC
|0
|200
|0
|18
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3070 EAGLE
|0
|100
|0
|0
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3070 EAGLE OC
|0
|300
|5
|5
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3070 GAMING OC
|0
|300
|0
|15
|Inno3d
|RTX 3070 Twin X2
|0
|300
|0
|0
|Inno3d
|RTX 3070 Twin X2 OC
|0
|300
|0
|0
|Inno3d
|RTX 3070 iChill X3
|0
|50
|0
|0
|Inno3d
|RTX 3070 iChill X4
|0
|50
|0
|0
For the RTX 3090, ProShop ordered a total of 1912 GPUs from various AIBs, out of which they have only received (or are going to receive at the time of writing) a total of 200 GPUs. This equals a supply vs demand fulfillment of 10.5% on an aggregate basis. On the retail side, ProShop has customer preorders amounting to 290 right now (which means they are already unable to fulfill 31% of preorders).
NVIDIA RTX 3080 Supply Vs Demand Is At 6.9% (ProShop)
|Brand
|Model
|Customer orders
|Ordered from mfr.
|Incoming
|Received
|ASUS
|RTX 3080 TUF
|1062
|2000
|0
|30
|ASUS
|RTX 3080 TUF OC
|990
|2000
|57
|78
|ASUS
|RTX 3080 STRIX
|105
|300
|0
|0
|ASUS
|RTX 3080 STRIX OC
|401
|800
|60
|40
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3080 AORUS Master
|26
|205
|5
|16
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3080 AORUS Xtreme
|79
|205
|5
|0
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3080 EAGLE OC
|135
|500
|0
|15
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3080 GAMING OC
|141
|500
|0
|139
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3080 VISION OC
|40
|200
|0
|15
|MSI
|RTX 3080 GAMING TRIO 10G
|43
|200
|0
|0
|MSI
|RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10G
|490
|1005
|5
|46
|MSI
|RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G
|39
|200
|0
|0
|MSI
|RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC
|126
|510
|10
|100
|Inno3d
|RTX 3080 Twin X2 OC
|26
|200
|0
|0
|Inno3d
|RTX 3080 iChill X3
|10
|50
|0
|0
|Inno3d
|RTX 3080 iChill X4
|20
|50
|0
|0
For the RTX 3080, ProShop ordered a total of 8925 GPUs from various AIBs, out of which they have only received (or are going to receive at the time of writing) a total of 621 GPUs. This equals a supply vs demand fulfillment of 7.0% on an aggregate basis. On the retail side, ProShop has customer preorders amounting to 3733 right now (which means they are unable to fulfill 84% of preorders).
NVIDIA RTX 3090 Supply Vs Demand Is At 10.4% (ProShop)
|Brand
|Model
|Customer orders
|Ordered from mfr.
|Incoming
|Received
|ASUS
|RTX 3090 TUF
|47
|200
|0
|7
|ASUS
|RTX 3090 TUF OC
|40
|60
|10
|16
|ASUS
|RTX 3090 STRIX
|9
|100
|0
|0
|ASUS
|RTX 3090 STRIX OC
|118
|342
|42
|45
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3090 AORUS Master
|4
|100
|0
|0
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3090 AORUS Xtreme
|26
|100
|0
|0
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3090 EAGLE OC
|15
|300
|0
|5
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3090 GAMING OC
|4
|300
|0
|21
|Gigabyte
|RTX 3090 TURBO
|0
|10
|0
|0
|MSI
|RTX 3090 GAMING TRIO 24G
|3
|50
|0
|0
|MSI
|RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24G
|11
|110
|0
|23
|MSI
|RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G
|8
|50
|0
|0
|MSI
|RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC
|2
|100
|0
|31
|Inno3d
|RTX 3090 GAMING X3
|3
|50
|0
|0
|Inno3d
|RTX 3090 iChill X3
|0
|20
|0
|0
|Inno3d
|RTX 3090 iChill X4
|0
|20
|0
|0
For the newly launched RTX 3070, ProShop ordered a total of 4280 GPUs from various AIBs, out of which they have only received (or are going to receive at the time of writing) a total of 291 GPUs. This equals a supply vs demand fulfillment of 6.8%.
So it seems NVIDIA is currently only able to meet under 10% of demand based on this data but there are two obvious caveats associated with this. 1) The numbers could theoretically look very different for huge retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, Walmart, etc. and 2) We do not know what the previous demand baseline is - although I would hazard a guess that it was at least, not this low.
There have also been rumors that the company may be planning a shift back to TSMC 7nm - which if true would indicate unforeseen yield issues with Samsung's 8nm - although I personally [caution: opinion] think that is an unlikely eventuality [/opinion]. As per our reports, supply should improve significantly in early 2021 as the volume blocks ordered by NVIDIA kick in and should be able to meet a significant chunk of all this unmet demand - provided of course, the miners don't have anything to say about it.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 999.94
USD 1199.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter