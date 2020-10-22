  ⋮  

NVIDIA RTX 3070 3DMark Performance Leaked – Actually Faster Than An RTX 2080 Ti

Oct 22, 2020 13:07 EDT
So NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 3070 has gotten pretty much all performance metrics leaked courtesy of Whycry over at Videocardz. As expected the card is actually faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. The non-linear downscaling of NVIDIA's RTX 3000 lineup is something we explained in our NVIDIA fine wine article a while back and these results prove our point. The RTX 3070 is just slightly faster than the RTX 2080 Ti flagship and as drivers and APIs improve over the next year or so, the performance of the RTX 3000 series will greatly increase.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 beats out last generation flagship: RTX 2080 Ti

The RTX 3070 scores 8,749 points in Fire Strike Ultra graphics benchmark and 17,115 points in Fire Strike Extreme. Time Spy Extreme clocks in at around 6,907 points. In the newly launched ray tracing DX12 Port Royal benchmark, the RTX 3070 scores 8324 points.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, An RTX 2080 Ti Replacement For $499 US

Source: Videcardz.com

The RTX 3070 will have a GA104 GPU equipped with 8GB GDDR6 memory. It is also currently based on Samsung's 8nm (N8) process and is the second-fastest (uncut) chip in NVIDIA RTX 3000 lineup. The GPU spans 392.5mm² and features 17.4 Billion transistors which is almost the same number as the TU102 GPU (93% to be precise). Considering the die size is almost half as small, the density increase is pretty impressive.

For the GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 46 SM units which result in a total of 5888 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. However, due to the bottlenecks in software which we explored in our fine wine article, performance appears to scale nonlinearly over the 2080 Ti mark.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBA184 / 96272 / 96328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)November 2020?29th October17th September24th September

Proshop data: NVIDIA meeting only 7.4% of demand, RTX 3070 to have limited quantities available as well

ProShop is a large e-tailer that regularly deals with the DIY market and unlike most other retailers they have kindly taken to publishing the current status of their supply line with various manufacturers. This allows us to glimpse the state of the supply chain for NVIDIA GPUs - at least for small-to-mid-sized retailers in Germany/Denmark - and estimate future conditions.

According to the data provided by them, they have ordered a total of 15117 NVIDIA RTX 3000 series GPUs from various AIBs and have only received (or are going to receive at the time of writing) 1112 GPUs. This means that the company is only getting 7.4% of the demand from various NVIDIA AIBs. The complete set of data from ProShop (at the time of writing) is given below along with an explanation of the variables.

Explanation:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB & GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB Graphics Cards Cancelled, Alleges Rumor

  • Customer orders: Number of current customer orders, which have yet to be delivered. Orders that have been cancelled at this point are not included.
  • Ordered from mfr.: Number of graphic cards Proshop has ordered from the manufacturer.
  • Incoming cards: Confirmed number of graphic cards to be delivered by the manufacturer to Proshop asap.
  • Received: Total number of graphic cards received from manufacturers and shipped to customers by Proshop since launch. *This doesn't include the 3070-series, which launch on 29.10.2020 at 14.00pm.
    This is NOT the number of cards received today.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Demand Vs Supply Is At 6.7% (ProShop)

Brand Model Customer orders Ordered from mfr. Incoming Received*
ASUS RTX 3070 STRIX 0 300 0 0
ASUS RTX 3070 STRIX OC 0 340 40 20
ASUS RTX 3070 DUAL 0 300 0 0
ASUS RTX 3070 DUAL OC 0 340 40 0
ASUS RTX 3070 TUF 0 300 0 0
ASUS RTX 3070 TUF OC 0 600 100 0
MSI RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO 0 300 0 20
MSI RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC 0 200 0 28
MSI RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC 0 200 0 18
Gigabyte RTX 3070 EAGLE 0 100 0 0
Gigabyte RTX 3070 EAGLE OC 0 300 5 5
Gigabyte RTX 3070 GAMING OC 0 300 0 15
Inno3d RTX 3070 Twin X2 0 300 0 0
Inno3d RTX 3070 Twin X2 OC 0 300 0 0
Inno3d RTX 3070 iChill X3 0 50 0 0
Inno3d RTX 3070 iChill X4 0 50 0 0

For the RTX 3090, ProShop ordered a total of 1912 GPUs from various AIBs, out of which they have only received (or are going to receive at the time of writing) a total of 200 GPUs. This equals a supply vs demand fulfillment of 10.5% on an aggregate basis. On the retail side, ProShop has customer preorders amounting to 290 right now (which means they are already unable to fulfill 31% of preorders).

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Supply Vs Demand Is At 6.9% (ProShop)

Brand Model Customer orders Ordered from mfr. Incoming Received
ASUS RTX 3080 TUF 1062 2000 0 30
ASUS RTX 3080 TUF OC 990 2000 57 78
ASUS RTX 3080 STRIX 105 300 0 0
ASUS RTX 3080 STRIX OC 401 800 60 40
Gigabyte RTX 3080 AORUS Master 26 205 5 16
Gigabyte RTX 3080 AORUS Xtreme 79 205 5 0
Gigabyte RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 135 500 0 15
Gigabyte RTX 3080 GAMING OC 141 500 0 139
Gigabyte RTX 3080 VISION OC 40 200 0 15
MSI RTX 3080 GAMING TRIO 10G 43 200 0 0
MSI RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10G 490 1005 5 46
MSI RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G 39 200 0 0
MSI RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC 126 510 10 100
Inno3d RTX 3080 Twin X2 OC 26 200 0 0
Inno3d RTX 3080 iChill X3 10 50 0 0
Inno3d RTX 3080 iChill X4 20 50 0 0

 

For the RTX 3080, ProShop ordered a total of 8925 GPUs from various AIBs, out of which they have only received (or are going to receive at the time of writing) a total of 621 GPUs. This equals a supply vs demand fulfillment of 7.0% on an aggregate basis. On the retail side, ProShop has customer preorders amounting to 3733 right now (which means they are unable to fulfill 84% of preorders).

NVIDIA RTX 3090 Supply Vs Demand Is At 10.4% (ProShop)

Brand Model Customer orders Ordered from mfr. Incoming Received
ASUS RTX 3090 TUF 47 200 0 7
ASUS RTX 3090 TUF OC 40 60 10 16
ASUS RTX 3090 STRIX 9 100 0 0
ASUS RTX 3090 STRIX OC 118 342 42 45
Gigabyte RTX 3090 AORUS Master 4 100 0 0
Gigabyte RTX 3090 AORUS Xtreme 26 100 0 0
Gigabyte RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 15 300 0 5
Gigabyte RTX 3090 GAMING OC 4 300 0 21
Gigabyte RTX 3090 TURBO 0 10 0 0
MSI RTX 3090 GAMING TRIO 24G 3 50 0 0
MSI RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24G 11 110 0 23
MSI RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G 8 50 0 0
MSI RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC 2 100 0 31
Inno3d RTX 3090 GAMING X3 3 50 0 0
Inno3d RTX 3090 iChill X3 0 20 0 0
Inno3d RTX 3090 iChill X4 0 20 0 0

 

For the newly launched RTX 3070, ProShop ordered a total of 4280 GPUs from various AIBs, out of which they have only received (or are going to receive at the time of writing) a total of 291 GPUs. This equals a supply vs demand fulfillment of 6.8%.

So it seems NVIDIA is currently only able to meet under 10% of demand based on this data but there are two obvious caveats associated with this. 1) The numbers could theoretically look very different for huge retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, Walmart, etc. and 2) We do not know what the previous demand baseline is - although I would hazard a guess that it was at least, not this low.

There have also been rumors that the company may be planning a shift back to TSMC 7nm - which if true would indicate unforeseen yield issues with Samsung's 8nm - although I personally [caution: opinion] think that is an unlikely eventuality [/opinion]. As per our reports, supply should improve significantly in early 2021 as the volume blocks ordered by NVIDIA kick in and should be able to meet a significant chunk of all this unmet demand - provided of course, the miners don't have anything to say about it.

