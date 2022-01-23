Chinese Notebook Maker’s Latest Laptop, Hasee ZX9, Lets You Pair A GeForce RTX 3070 GPU With a Dual-Core Intel Celeron G6900 CPU For $1300 US

Chinese Notebook maker, Hasee, will be launching its latest ZX9 Gaming laptop tomorrow which comes with very attractive prices but also one bizarre configuration that puts together a high-end RTX 3070 GPU with a dual-core Intel Celeron CPU.

Hasee's ZX9 Gaming Notebook Features The Most Bizzare Laptop Config, Pairs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 With An Intel Dual-Core Celeron G6900 CPU

If you look at the general specifications that the Hasee ZX9 'Ares ZX9-DA5DP' has to offer, it doesn't look that bad. It comes with a socket platform, featuring an LGA 1700 socket that can house various CPUs & up to the Core i7-12700 (14 Cores).

Intel warns users to NOT overclock their non-K Alder Lake CPUs, cites “Damaging”

The laptop comes with 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory which can be expanded up to 64 GB, it rocks 512 GB of SSD that is also upgradable. As for the design itself, the ZX9 from Hasee features dimensions of 361×256×32.5mm and weighs in at 2.7 Kgs. The screen is a 165 Hz (15.6") panel with 100% sRGB coverage and 1080p resolution. It rocks a full-sized RGB backlit keyboard. The internals includes dual-fan cooling and five copper heatsinks that rest on top of the vital components such as the CPU and GPU.

Talking about graphics, the Hasee ZX9 comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB mobility graphics card as standard. That cannot be upgraded as is featured on all variants. So you are looking at some really good performance from the GPU. Power is provided through a 5500mAh battery. I/O on the laptop includes 2 USB Type-A 3.2 GEn 2, 1 USB Type-A 2.0, 1 USB Type-C with DP1.4 & USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, a single Micro SD card reader, an HDMI, & mini DP 1.4 output for display, and a single RJ45 LAN port.

Now coming to the bizarre part, the Hasee ZX9's CPU can be configured with three options. We have already mentioned the top Core i7-12700 SKU but it could also be configured with the Core i5-12400 6 core chip or an entry-level Celeron G6900. I don't know who in their right mind would have decided to offer the Celeron G6900 configuration as not only is this the most entry-level Alder Lake CPU but the dual-core design paired with the GeForce RTX 3070 would mean severe bottlenecks in gaming performance due to the low core/thread count.

Intel Next-Gen Xeon CPU Rumors: 10nm Emerald Rapids, 7nm Granite Rapids, 5nm Diamond Rapids Detailed, Up To 144 Lion Cove Cores by 2025

The pricing at which the Celeron is being offered may look attractive to some people considering it's just $1300 US for the whole system with an RTX 3070 GPU plus it could easily be upgraded later due to the LGA 1700 socket being on-board instead of the BGA soldered mobility chips. But then again, the Core i5-12400 variant costs $200 US more and seems like a better overall product. The top configuration with the Core i7-12700 costs 10,499 Yuan or $1650 US. Following are the listed prices for the Hasee ZX9 laptop:

Intel Core i7-12700 + RTX 3070 + 16 GB DDR4-3200 + 512 GB NVMe SSD - 10,499 Yuan / $1650

Intel Core i5-12400 + RTX 3070 + 16 GB DDR4-3200 + 512 GB NVMe SSD - 9,499 Yuan / $1500

Intel Celeron G6900 + RTX 3070 + 16 GB DDR4-3200 + 512 GB NVMe SSD - 8,399 Yuan / $1300

The Hasee ZX9 laptop launches tomorrow (in a few hours) but considering its attractive price point, it's almost entirely sold out in pre-sales.