NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, An RTX 2080 Ti Replacement For $499 US

By
Oct 22, 2020 03:10 EDT
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card benchmarks have leaked within Ashes of The Singularity benchmark and spotted by Rogame. The GeForce RTX 3070 launches next Thursday and will come with a $499 US price tag with NVIDIA claiming that it offers better performance than the RTX 2080 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, An RTX 2080 Ti Replacement For $499 US But With 8 GB Memory

From what we have seen officially, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 seems to be quite the performer at its $499 US price point however there are several factors that will determine how successful the card really is. NVIDIA has claimed that the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti however we don't know if that applies to a certain number of titles (with RTX specific features ON) or all games in general. There's also the matter of availability if NVIDIA can provide the RTX 3070 in enough quantities to meet the crazy high demand for its GeForce RTX 30 series cards or would we see a similar dilemma as the RTX 3090/3080 launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB & GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB Graphics Cards Cancelled, Alleges Rumor

There's also the Radeon RX 6000 series which will be unveiled just a day before the retail launch for the RTX 3070 graphics cards. Now the reviews for the Founders Edition variant are planned for the 27th of October but if AMD can show that they are offering a better product with better specs and value, then consumers would obviously be more inclined to wait and see what the Radeon team is cooking rather than jumping on to buy the GeForce RTX 3070.

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Benchmarks_Leak
NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 Graphics Card benchmarks in Ashes of The Singularity leak out. (Image Credits: Videocardz / Rogame)

This might in fact be a blessing in disguise for NVIDIA as there will be less demand for the card at launch, giving NVIDIA enough time to produce more chips to send out to AIBs by the time the RX 6000 series actually launches in the retail segment. All of this remains to be seen in the coming weeks but for now, we have this one interesting benchmark that has popped up in a game that initially favored AMD's GPUs but ever since Pascal, the tides have turned in NVIDIA's favor. This specific title is none other than Ashes of The Singularity.

In the benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 scores formidable results. At 1080p and Ultra-Wide resolutions, the GeForce RTX 3070 seems to perform really well and is actually faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, even if by a 1-2% difference. However, moving to 4K, the card nets poor GPU performance than the RTX 2080 Ti. The performance falls by 2.5% compared to the RTX 2080 Ti that could be due to the lower VRAM buffer of just 8 GB versus the 11 GB of the RTX 2080 Ti. However, as stated before, in titles that utilize RTX features and take advantage of Ampere's dual-path uarch design, we might see bigger gains but that remains to be evaluated in our own review for the card which should be available for you to read when the embargo lifts.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Specifications - GA104 GPU & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card lies the GA104 GPU. The GA104 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA104 GPU is the second-fastest Ampere chip in the stack. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm (N8) process node. The GPU measures at 392.5mm2 and features 17.4 Billion transistors which are almost 93% of the transistors featured on the TU102 GPU. At the same time, the GA104 GPU is almost half the size of the TU102 GPU which is an insane amount of density.

NVIDIA’s Arm Acquisition Is Facing Opposition From Huawei Suggest Rumors

For the GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 46 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 5888 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.

In terms of memory, the RTX 3070 features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 comes with memory at speeds of 14 Gbps. That along with a full uncut bus interface of 256-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 448 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBA184 / 96272 / 96328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)November 2020?29th October17th September24th September

For now, it looks like the GeForce RTX 3070 would be a great option for anyone who doesn't own either the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or the GeForce RTX 1080 Ti. You would get lower temperatures, a lower power consumption rating, and an upgrade to a faster graphics card for a much lower price point. (This isn't our final conclusion or recommendation for the RTX 3070 graphics card).

