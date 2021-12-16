NVIDIA Is Giving Away Three The Matrix Resurrections Custom GeForce RTX PCs

The Matrix Resurrections is coming soon to theaters all around the globe. To celebrate the imminent release of the hotly anticipated fourth The Matrix movie, NVIDIA partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures to produce and give away three officially licensed Matrix-themed PCs.

Each of these modded PCs has been designed by an artist and put together by a partner store. The Digital Storm Backup Operator saw Stefan Ulrich partnering with Digital Storm to create this unique-looking computer.

Hardware Specs Chassis Digital Storm Aventum X GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti CPU Ryzen 9 5950X Motherboard ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula RAM 32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB Storage 1TB m.2 PSU 1200W 80 Plus Gold Cooling EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling

The second The Matrix Resurrections themed custom PC, named NZXT Nebuchadnezzar, was designed by Dave Cathey in partnership with NZXT.

Hardware Specs Chassis NZXT 710i GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti CPU AMD 5800X Motherboard NZXT N7 B550 RAM 32GB (2x16) DDR4 TEAM T-Force Storage WD 1TB m.2 PSU NZXT C850 Cooling NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO Fans NZXT AER LED Fans

The third and last The Matrix Resurrections custom PC is called The Breacher. Designed by Staszek Wiertelak directly with the GeForce Garage, this is the only configuration equipped with the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

Hardware Specs GPU GeForce RTX 3090 CPU Ryzen 9 3950X Motherboard MSI X370 Carbon RAM 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Storage 2TB m.2 PSU Cooler Master 1200W

Beyond the three lucky winners of these beauties, NVIDIA is also giving away five 3080Ti graphics cards with custom The Matrix Resurrections backplates. Here's a glimpse at how these look.

If you're interested in joining the sweepstakes, you must act on an NVIDIA GeForce social prompt on a relevant official social channel (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) based in one of the eligible countries (listed below) and follow prompts and instructions relevant to that channel, like/comment/share posts across social, and use #MatrixResurrections when prompted. Odds winning depend on the number of eligible entries received, so if you're eager to get one of the prizes in this The Matrix Resurrections x NVIDIA giveaway, you should probably participate on all channels.

Entries must be submitted before 5:00 PM (Pacific Time) on December 21st, 2021. The winners will be revealed here by January 31st, 2022. Eligible countries include Austria, Belgium, Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec), Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Peru, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, the United States of America (excluding Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico and its other territories and possessions).