NVIDIA Is Giving Away Three The Matrix Resurrections Custom GeForce RTX PCs
The Matrix Resurrections is coming soon to theaters all around the globe. To celebrate the imminent release of the hotly anticipated fourth The Matrix movie, NVIDIA partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures to produce and give away three officially licensed Matrix-themed PCs.
Each of these modded PCs has been designed by an artist and put together by a partner store. The Digital Storm Backup Operator saw Stefan Ulrich partnering with Digital Storm to create this unique-looking computer.
|Hardware Specs
|Chassis
|Digital Storm Aventum X
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|CPU
|Ryzen 9 5950X
|Motherboard
|ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula
|RAM
|32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB
|Storage
|1TB m.2
|PSU
|1200W 80 Plus Gold
|Cooling
|EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling
The second The Matrix Resurrections themed custom PC, named NZXT Nebuchadnezzar, was designed by Dave Cathey in partnership with NZXT.
|Hardware Specs
|Chassis
|NZXT 710i
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|CPU
|AMD 5800X
|Motherboard
|NZXT N7 B550
|RAM
|32GB (2x16) DDR4 TEAM T-Force
|Storage
|WD 1TB m.2
|PSU
|NZXT C850
|Cooling
|NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO
|Fans
|NZXT AER LED Fans
The third and last The Matrix Resurrections custom PC is called The Breacher. Designed by Staszek Wiertelak directly with the GeForce Garage, this is the only configuration equipped with the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.
|Hardware Specs
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 3090
|CPU
|Ryzen 9 3950X
|Motherboard
|MSI X370 Carbon
|RAM
|32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB
|Storage
|2TB m.2
|PSU
|Cooler Master 1200W
Beyond the three lucky winners of these beauties, NVIDIA is also giving away five 3080Ti graphics cards with custom The Matrix Resurrections backplates. Here's a glimpse at how these look.
If you're interested in joining the sweepstakes, you must act on an NVIDIA GeForce social prompt on a relevant official social channel (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) based in one of the eligible countries (listed below) and follow prompts and instructions relevant to that channel, like/comment/share posts across social, and use #MatrixResurrections when prompted. Odds winning depend on the number of eligible entries received, so if you're eager to get one of the prizes in this The Matrix Resurrections x NVIDIA giveaway, you should probably participate on all channels.
Entries must be submitted before 5:00 PM (Pacific Time) on December 21st, 2021. The winners will be revealed here by January 31st, 2022. Eligible countries include Austria, Belgium, Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec), Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Peru, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, the United States of America (excluding Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico and its other territories and possessions).
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1399.98
USD 1899
USD 3033.29
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.