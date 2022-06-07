NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Rumored To Be More Than Twice As Fast As RTX 3090, RTX 4080 Goes Overboard With 420W TBP

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 4090 gaming graphics card is rumored to be more than twice as fast as the RTX 3090 while the RTX 4080 could be receiving a spec bump.

The latest information was shared by Kopite7kimi who stated that while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card's specifications were the same as the ones he had posted earlier, the overall performance of the card has increased tremendously and now sits at over 2x versus the existing RTX 3090 behemoth. The said performance is purely rasterization so overall performance within games should vary but still, that's a big leap versus what the last generation had to offer. It also means that NVIDIA is putting that TDP-bump to good use since we are talking about a card that's expected to feature up to 450-500W TDP out of the box.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything We Know So Far

I mean RTX 4090>2x RTX 3090. 😅 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 6, 2022

More importantly, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is said to feature a cut-down AD102 'Ada Lovelace' GPU core which means that the full variant, possibly a Titan or RTX 4090 Ti, could end up with much higher performance than the RTX 3090. This increase should also be expected considering that we are looking at over 70% CUDA cores than the RTX 3090 Ti plus the clock speeds which are rumored to be much higher than the current generation thanks to the shift to the TSMC 4N process node. It will also get a major uplift with the new architecture which includes a meaty 96 MB of L2 cache vs just 6 MB on the existing flagship GPU.

Besides the GeForce RTX 4090, Kopite7kimi also states that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is getting a spec update. Previously, the graphics card was rumored to feature a TBP of 350W but this is now changed to 420W which is a higher board power figure than the RTX 3090. The GeForce RTX 4080 is still going to utilize the AD103 GPU, a slightly more optimized variant of the AD104 GPU. This would also mean a 100W higher TDP than the existing RTX 3080 so the card could end up with some really fast specs.

Possible RTX 4080, PG139-SKU360, has a 420W TGP, still uses AD103. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 6, 2022

NVIDIA Rumored To Launch GeForce RTX 4090 In October, RTX 4080 In November, RTX 4070 In December, RTX 4060 Unveil at CES 2023

We also recently reported the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with a TGP of 220W which is also much higher than its predecessor. So if you look at the overall lineup, you can expect Ada Lovelace to go bonkers with the power figures but at the same time, we can expect some massive performance gains.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is going to be the full-fat configuration with all of the 144 SMs enabled for a total of 18432 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that might come at faster 24 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1.152 TB/s of bandwidth. Now all these boosted specifications will result in higher power draw too and the flagship is expected to operate at a TBP of around 600W. Now for 600W, a single 16-pin Gen 5 connector should be enough but most of the custom variants will definitely end up utilizing dual Gen 5 connectors since AIBs don't necessarily stay within spec and even the slightest of factory overclocks will push the TBP above 600W which is the limit of a single Gen 5 power connector.







We have also seen an alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti heatsink and cooler shroud which hints at the use of a beefier cold plate that provides coverage for both the GPU and memory dies along with an overall larger structure. The leaked cooler is a Founders Edition design and judging by how big it looks, the AIB models will end up being vastly bigger and we may even end up with quad-slot designs from all partners.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is going to be a cut-down configuration with either than same cores as the existing GA102 part but tuned with much higher frequency or between 9000-1000 cores that allow some room for a 'Ti' variant in the future with the full-fat configuration. The GPU will come packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs which is simply insane.

The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range. The higher than usual clock speed bump comes from the fact that NVIDIA is making a two-node jump considering the Ampere GPUs with Samsung 8nm node was in reality a 10nm process node with some optimizations. NVIDIA is skipping 7nm and going straight for a 5nm node and not even the vanilla variant but an optimized version of it. With Pascal on the TSMC 16nm node, NVIDIA delivered a huge frequency leap and we can expect a similar jump this time around too.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that might come at faster 21 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. Now all these boosted specifications will result in higher power draw too and the flagship is expected to operate at a TBP of around 420W. Now for 420W, a single 16-pin Gen 5 connector should be enough for both reference and custom models. As for the launch, the graphics card lineup is expected in Q3-Q4 2022, a more detailed schedule can be seen here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):