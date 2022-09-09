NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Listed By Vietnamese Retailer

With its launch fast approaching, custom models of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card from Gigabyte have been listed by a Vietnamese Retailer.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Model From Gigabyte Listed: Windforce 3X, Gaming OC & AORUS Flavors In The Works

Update: Australian retailers have also started listing the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 lineup with their preliminary prices which should not be taken as the final MSRP or price. Australian retailers, PCAOS, and Computersperth have listed the cards for prices up to $4550 AUD which converts to over $3000 US.

Following is the retailer price list:

Gigabyte RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24GB: 4270 AUD ($2910 USD)

4270 AUD ($2910 USD) Gigabyte RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER 24GB: 3660 AUD ($2499 USD)

Vietnamese retail outlet, Kccshop (via I_Leak_VN), has listed three upcoming graphics cards from Gigabyte which are custom designs for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. The models include two standard Gigabyte offerings (Windforce & Gaming) and an AORUS (Master) variant as listed below.

N4090WF3-24GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce 3X)

(Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce 3X) N4090Gaming OC-24GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC)

(Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC) N4090AORUS M-24GD (AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 Master)

The retailer seems to be taking pre-orders for these cards early on as it has only received the notification from the manufacturers for these models however we would advise readers to avoid preliminary listings and wait for the cards to be actually available on shelves prior to any purchase.

Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 4090 custom models have been listed by Vietnamese retailer, Kccshop. (Image Credits: I_Leak_VN)

All three graphics cards will feature a factory overclocked and custom PCB design while rocking 24 GB of GDDR6X memory which is the standard for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. Just a few hours ago, we leaked the first benchmarks of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 reference graphics card which showcases a 2x performance uplift over the RTX 3090 in 3DMark. The specifications for the upcoming models are detailed below.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti (48 GB 600W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24 GB 450W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB 340W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB 285W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8 GB 235W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (8 GB 150W)

News Sources: Momomo_US , HXL