Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 3 GHz Clock Speed, 2x Faster Than RTX 3090

An alleged 3DMark Time Spy benchmark of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has been leaked over at Chiphell forums.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to utilize 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is said to operate at 30C at idle and 65C at load with clock speeds peaking above 3.0 GHz (3015 MHz to be precise) while the memory operates at 21 Gbps (1312.75 MHz effective).

The card is said to be very large and this could be a triple fan engineering sample like the one that leaked out a few days ago. The leaker also states that this card has a TGP of just 450W but the cooler can sustain much more than that. We can't say for sure if this was a stock or overclocked benchmark but given the previous performance rumors had said the same thing, it looks to be a stock result.

In 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, the graphics card scored 20192 points which would mark a 2x uplift over the RTX 3090 and an 80% uplift over the RTX 3090 Ti. That's a crazy big performance jump and what's important is that final custom models can push this performance even higher.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 RTX 4090 20.2k RTX 3090 Ti 11.3k RX 6950 XT 10.7k RTX 3090 10.1k RTX 3080 8.9k RTX Titan 7.1k RTX 2080Ti 6.6k RTX 2080 5.1k

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 'Preliminary' Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-350? Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ampere GA102-350 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~600mm2 ~600mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 18432 16128 10752 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 384 TBD / 384 336 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 336 / 84 328 / 82 Base Clock TBD TBD 1560 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock ~2800 MHz ~2600 MHz 1860 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute ~103 TFLOPs ~90 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 74 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 320 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 24.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 1152 GB/s 1008 GB/s 1008 GB/s 936 Gbps TGP 600W 450W 450W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1999 US? $1499 US? $1999 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2023? October 2022? 29th March 2022 24th September 2020

