NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Graphics Card With Massive Four-Slot Design Spotted In Lenovo Legion Gaming PC

An insanely huge NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom graphics card has been spotted within the Lenovo Legion gaming PC by NGA forums.

There are no details regarding the specific make or model of this custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card but it could be a Gigabyte design based on its look. The card features a quad-slot that Gigabyte has been making for the RTX 3090 Ti cards and a single PCIe Gen 5.0 plug can be spotted too. However, the card could very much be a custom-design from Lenovo itself as the OEM has it's fair share of custom (non-reference) graphics cards that they have designed in the past.

The card can be seen featured within the Lenovo Legion Gaming PC and the card features a triple-fan cooler that pushes air through the heatsink. The heatsink and backplate extend beyond its PCB which makes use of a compact design so the third fan mostly pushes air out the cutout located on the backplate. This design is similar to Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC which got leaked yesterday.

There are also pictures of the heatsink itself shared by the leaker which shows a large cold plate that could be a vapor chamber and an insane amount of heat pipes, 13 at least which we can tell from the picture.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month. All vendors are readying their GeForce RTX 4090 designs and we have also seen several Gigabyte models leaked and listed already, over here.

