NVIDIA Has Shipped 100,000 AD102 “Ada” GPUs For GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card So Far

While we were focused on the AMD RDNA 3 launch yesterday, we also happened to have received the figure of the total number of AD102 GPUs that NVIDIA has produced so far for their GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

100K Is The Number of AD102 "Ada" GPUs That NVIDIA Has Shipped For Its GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card was launched just about a month ago and has since been bought by a large number of consumers despite it being priced over $1500 US. But we have the full number of GPUs that have been shipped so far. Do note that this is not the total number of GPUs produced nor the amount that has been sold but rather shipped to partners to ready the RTX 4090 designs.

As per our sources (and now a further confirmation by Chi11eddog), this number is 100,000 and is said to be slightly more than that. 100,000 units for a new launch is quite a big number and that's on a brand-new TSMC 4N process node.

The GeForce RTX 4090 was rumored to have limited stock but it looks like that's not the case. It is possible that NVIDIA may have shifted some amount of its production capacity to the server chips but totally limiting the stock is just false. There are several graphics cards available in retail & while the scalping situation was bad during the first week of launch, most of that is in the past now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 features 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 features 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card is powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 Cancelled