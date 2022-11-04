Menu
NVIDIA Has Shipped 100,000 AD102 “Ada” GPUs For GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card So Far

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 4, 2022, 06:07 AM EDT
While we were focused on the AMD RDNA 3 launch yesterday, we also happened to have received the figure of the total number of AD102 GPUs that NVIDIA has produced so far for their GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

100K Is The Number of AD102 "Ada" GPUs That NVIDIA Has Shipped For Its GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card was launched just about a month ago and has since been bought by a large number of consumers despite it being priced over $1500 US. But we have the full number of GPUs that have been shipped so far. Do note that this is not the total number of GPUs produced nor the amount that has been sold but rather shipped to partners to ready the RTX 4090 designs.

As per our sources (and now a further confirmation by Chi11eddog), this number is 100,000 and is said to be slightly more than that. 100,000 units for a new launch is quite a big number and that's on a brand-new TSMC 4N process node.

RTX 4090 8K gaming

The GeForce RTX 4090 was rumored to have limited stock but it looks like that's not the case. It is possible that NVIDIA may have shifted some amount of its production capacity to the server chips but totally limiting the stock is just false. There are several graphics cards available in retail & while the scalping situation was bad during the first week of launch, most of that is in the past now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 features 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 features 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card is powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Is The First Gaming Graphics Card To Deliver 100 TFLOPs of Compute Performance 1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 2022Cancelled

