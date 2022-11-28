NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7900 Custom Models Leaked by Gigabyte

Gigabyte has listed several of its upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7900 series custom graphics cards at the EEC.

Gigabyte's Full List of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7900 Custom Graphics Cards Leaks Out

We know that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards will be launching on the 13th of December and while there have been reports that AIC variants might ship slightly later, the list provides us a look at what Gigabyte has been cooking up for the DIY segment. In addition to the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series, the company has also listed down several GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AIC variants which will be launching in the first week of January after NVIDIA's official announcement which we reported here.

So starting with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card, Gigabyte seems to be working on at least 7 variants which include Aorus Elite, Gaming OC, Gaming, and reference designs. Following is the full list of cards:

GV-R79XTXAORUS E-24GD (RX 7900 XTX AORUS Elite)

GV-R79XTXGAMING OC-24GD (RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC)

GV-R79XTXGAMING-24GD (RX 7900 XTX Gaming)

GV-R79XTX-24GC-B (RX 7900 XTX Reference?)

GV-R79XTGAMING OC-20GD (RX 7900 XT Gaming OC)

GV-R79XTGAMING-20GD (RX 7900 XT Gaming)

GV-R79XT-20GC-B (RX 7900 XT Reference?)

Gigabyte is readying at least 7 custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards. (Image Credits: ECC via Harukaze5719)

Moving over to the green camp, for the single NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, Gigabyte will be making at least 8 custom variants. These include the higher-tier AORUS Master & AERO line while also including the AORUS Elite, Gaming, and Eagle variants. It looks like NVIDIA will once again be getting special treatment by Gigabyte with far more premium variants and a larger list of cards in general. Following is the full list of cards:

GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD (RTX 4070 Ti AORUS Master)

GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD (RTX 4070 Ti AORUS Elite)

GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD (RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC)

GV-N407TGAMING-12GD (RTX 4070 Ti Gaming)

GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD (RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC)

GV-N407TAERO-12GD (RTX 4070 Ti AERO)

GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD (RTX 4070 Ti Eagle OC)

GV-N407TEAGLE-12GD (RTX 4070 Ti Eagle)

Gigabyte is readying at least 8 custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards. (Image Credits: ECC via Harukaze5719)

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will retain the same specs as the 'unlaunched' GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card though its pricing might change slightly from the previous MSRP of $899 US. These cards will give consumers an option to upgrade under the $1000 US price range which is very much the need of gamers at the moment since the only two next-gen graphics cards that are available right now are priced way above the $1000 US mark. AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT will be priced at $999 & $899 US, respectively.

News Sources: Harukaze5719, Videocardz