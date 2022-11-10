NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card Unveil on 3rd January, Launches on 5th

NVIDIA will be introducing its third GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card, the RTX 4070 Ti, in the first week of January.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card Headed For Launch on The 5th of January

From what we have been able to gather, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is currently planned for an official unveil on the 3rd of January. This will follow up with reviews the very next day on the 4th of January & finally, the launch which is positioned for the 5th of January. So within three days, we will have the unveil, reviews, and retail launch.

Product Unveil - 3rd January, 2023

3rd January, 2023 Product Review - 4th January, 2023

4th January, 2023 Product Launch - 5th January, 2023

Now as to what kind of graphics card the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti might be, we came to know that the card might actually end up featuring the same specifications as the "Unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB and that will be the exact case. The graphics card isn't going to be positioned as the 4070 as that would mean that NVIDIA was indeed going to offer a 4070-tier card at a $900 US price point.

An interesting packaging materials picture has been acquired by MEGAsizeGPU too which can be seen below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications (Now Cancelled)

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

The most important question is whether NVIDIA will be using the same $899 US pricing for its graphics card or tone down the pricing a bit. We know from benchmarks that the GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB was about on par with the RTX 3090 Ti & faster in a few cases when RT or DLSS was used. AMD is promising up to 40-50% gains with its RX 7900 XT over the 6950 XT at a price of $899 US. So it will be a heated battle between the two cards. But AMD will release their cards a few weeks earlier in December so they will have an advantage there.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023

Which graphics card are you looking forward to the most? AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.