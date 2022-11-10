Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card Unveil on 3rd January, Launches on 5th

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 9, 2022, 09:59 PM EST
NVIDIA will be introducing its third GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card, the RTX 4070 Ti, in the first week of January.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card Headed For Launch on The 5th of January

From what we have been able to gather, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is currently planned for an official unveil on the 3rd of January. This will follow up with reviews the very next day on the 4th of January & finally, the launch which is positioned for the 5th of January. So within three days, we will have the unveil, reviews, and retail launch.

  • Product Unveil - 3rd January, 2023
  • Product Review - 4th January, 2023
  • Product Launch - 5th January, 2023

Now as to what kind of graphics card the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti might be, we came to know that the card might actually end up featuring the same specifications as the "Unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB and that will be the exact case. The graphics card isn't going to be positioned as the 4070 as that would mean that NVIDIA was indeed going to offer a 4070-tier card at a $900 US price point.

An interesting packaging materials picture has been acquired by MEGAsizeGPU too which can be seen below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications (Now Cancelled)

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60  SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

The most important question is whether NVIDIA will be using the same $899 US pricing for its graphics card or tone down the pricing a bit. We know from benchmarks that the GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB was about on par with the RTX 3090 Ti & faster in a few cases when RT or DLSS was used. AMD is promising up to 40-50% gains with its RX 7900 XT over the 6950 XT at a price of $899 US. So it will be a heated battle between the two cards. But AMD will release their cards a few weeks earlier in December so they will have an advantage there.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 USTBD
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 20225th January 2023
Which graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

Further Reading

