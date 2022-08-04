NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Now Reportedly Features 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, 300W TBP, Matches RTX 3090 Ti in 3DMark

A specifications update for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card has been posted by leaker Kopite7kimi according to which the gaming product may feature more cores, memory, & graphics performance matching an RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Allegedly Gets Spec Bump: 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, 300W TBP, Matching An RTX 3090 Ti

The same leaker had previously posted the same configuration for the RTX 4070 Ti but it looks like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will be taking its place after the alleged spec bump. The card now has the same amount of cores and memory albeit at a much lower TGP than what was reported earlier.

There is an update of RTX 4070.

PG141-SKU331

7680FP32

12G 21Gbps GDDR6X

300W

TSE >11000 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 4, 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to utilize the full-fat AD104 GPU core with 7680 cores or 60 SM units. From previous leaks, we also know that the AD104 GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs which is simply insane. That's a 25% increase in core count and a 12x increase in cache versus the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti which rocks the GA104 GPU core.

The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range. The higher than usual clock speed bump comes from the fact that NVIDIA is making a two-node jump considering the Ampere GPUs with Samsung 8nm node was in reality a 10nm process node with some optimizations. NVIDIA is skipping 7nm and going straight for a 5nm node and not even the vanilla variant but an optimized version of it. With Pascal on the TSMC 16nm node, NVIDIA delivered a huge frequency leap and we can expect a similar jump this time around too.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to rock 12 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 192-bit bus interface for 504 GB/s bandwidth. While the RTX 4070 Ti was reported to get a 400W TBP, the RTX 4070 will be getting a 100W lower TBP of 300W. Now, this could be the power limit for custom designs with the Founders Edition roaming around the 255-285 power limit. The graphics card is expected to be based on the PG141-SKU331 PCB design. The graphics card is expected to deliver 11,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy which will easily match a stock RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 4070 RX 6950 XT RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Ti RTX Titan RTX 3070 RTX 2080Ti RTX 2080

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards would rock all the modern NV feature sets such as the latest 4th Gen Tensor Cores, 3rd gen RT cores, and the latest NVENC Encoder, and NVCDEC Decoder, and support for the latest APIs. They will pack all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too. Performance is said to easily match an RTX 3090 Ti which is a $1999 US card (MSRP). So we may be looking at that kind of performance on a $499-549 US graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Series Preliminary Specs: