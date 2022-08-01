Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti “Alleged” Specifications Leaked – 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, Matching RTX 3090 Ti

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 1, 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything We Know So Far 1

Alleged specifications of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card have been revealed and it may just match the RTX 3090 Ti in performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Allegedly Features 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory & RTX 3090 Ti Performance

According to leaker Kopite7kimi, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti might end up being a beast of a card, offering performance that matches the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, the existing flagship. The leaker reported on some new specifications and it looks like the 4070 series will be benefiting from much higher power limits than their predecessors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is expected to utilize the full-fat AD104 GPU core with 7680 cores or 60 SM units. From previous leaks, we also know that the AD104 GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs which is simply insane. That's a 25% increase in core count and a 12x increase in cache versus the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti which rocks the GA104 GPU core.

The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range. The higher than usual clock speed bump comes from the fact that NVIDIA is making a two-node jump considering the Ampere GPUs with Samsung 8nm node was in reality a 10nm process node with some optimizations. NVIDIA is skipping 7nm and going straight for a 5nm node and not even the vanilla variant but an optimized version of it. With Pascal on the TSMC 16nm node, NVIDIA delivered a huge frequency leap and we can expect a similar jump this time around too.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is expected to rock 12 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 192-bit bus interface for 504 GB/s bandwidth. While the RTX 4070 is expected to rock a TBP of 300W the RTX 4070 Ti can end up with a power limit as high as 400W. Now, this could be the power limit for custom designs with the Founders Edition roaming around the 325-350W power limit. The graphics card is expected to be based on the PG141-SKU331 PCB design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything We Know So Far 3

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards would rock all the modern NV feature sets such as the latest 4th Gen Tensor Cores, 3rd gen RT cores, and the latest NVENC Encoder, and NVCDEC Decoder, and support for the latest APIs. They will pack all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too. Performance is said to easily match an RTX 3090 Ti which is a $1999 US card (MSRP). So we may be looking at that kind of performance on a $599-$649 US graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
GPU NameAD104-400?AD104-300?Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~300mm2~300mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD17.4 Billion17.4 Billion
PCBNVIDIA PG141-SKU331NVIDIA PG141-310 SKU341NVIDIA PG141NVIDIA PG142
CUDA Cores~7680~704061445888
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 160TBD / 144192/ 96184 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD192/ 48184 / 46
Base ClockTBDTBD1575 MHz1500 MHz
Boost ClockTBDTBD1770 MHz1730 MHz
FP32 Compute~38 TFLOPs~36 TFLOPs22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD42 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD174 TOPs163 TOPs
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR6X?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps18 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth504 GB/s432 GB/s608 Gbps448 Gbps
TGP~400W~300W290W220W
Price (MSRP / FE)$599 US?$499 US?$599 US$499 US
Launch (Availability)2022202210th June 202129th October 2020

