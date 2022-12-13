NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Rumored Specs Include AD106 GPU With 4352 Cores, 8 GB GDDR6 Memory, Short PCB & 220W TDP

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card's rumored specifications seem to have been revealed by leaker, Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti To Feature AD106 GPU, 4352 Cores, 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & 220W TDP

For 2023, we know that NVIDIA is going to kick things off with its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card but the green team also plans to enter the more mainstream segment with the RTX 4070 and 4060 Ti series graphics cards. Rumored specifications for the GeForce RTX 4070 were revealed last week and it looks like Kopite7kimi is now providing us with possible specifications of the RTX 4060 Ti GPU that is expected to launch around mid of 2023.

RTX 4060 Ti has a very short reference board. The PG190 still uses CEM5 connector.

AD106-350-A1

4352FP32

8G 18Gbps GDDR6

32M L2

220W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 13, 2022

Starting with the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti should enter the market in the sub $500 US price range. It will carry the 5nm Ada Lovelace architecture and is expected to use the Ada AD106-350-A1 GPU SKU. The GPU is going to carry 4352 CUDA cores which is 256 fewer cores than the full configuration of the chip which carries 30 SMs or 4608 cores. The GPU will also pack 32 MB of L2 cache and feature a TDP of 220W which is 20W higher than the RTX 3060 Ti and 30W lower vs the RTX 4070's rumored TDP.

As for the memory configuration, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti would be featuring 8 GB capacity with speeds of up to 18 Gbps in the standard GDDR6 flavors. It looks like NVIDIA isn't going to give GDDR6X treatment to its mainstream lineup however, the 3060 Ti did receive a GDDR6X upgrade several months after its launch. This may be kept for a future refresh with higher cores and faster memory. With 18 Gbps memory featured across a 128-bit bus interface, we will be getting 288 GB per second of bandwidth from this card.

It is also mentioned that the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4060 Ti should feature a very short reference PCB and is based on the PG190 design. The PCB still makes use of the PCIe Gen5 '12VHPWR' connector so it looks like NVIDIA wants to standardize the new connector across its entire lineup because the 220W TDP can be fulfilled by a single 8-pin connector (150W+75W). NVIDIA's mainstream Ada GPUs will soon be entering the laptop segment at CES 2023 so we are bound to see them on desktops by the mid of 2023.

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Estimated) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (Estimated) GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Ada Lovelace AD104-250 Ada Lovelace AD106-350 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 294.5mm2 TBD Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion 35.8 Billion TBD CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 5888 4352 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 184 / 46 TBD Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 2310 MHz TBD Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 2610 MHz TBD FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 30.7 TFLOPs TBD RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 62.9 TFLOPs TBD Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 2610 MHz TBD Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 18.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 504 GB/s 288 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W 250W 220W Price (Current) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US (TBC) TBD TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023 TBD TBD