NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Rumored Specs Include AD106 GPU With 4352 Cores, 8 GB GDDR6 Memory, Short PCB & 220W TDP

Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card's rumored specifications seem to have been revealed by leaker, Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti To Feature AD106 GPU, 4352 Cores, 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & 220W TDP

For 2023, we know that NVIDIA is going to kick things off with its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card but the green team also plans to enter the more mainstream segment with the RTX 4070 and 4060 Ti series graphics cards. Rumored specifications for the GeForce RTX 4070 were revealed last week and it looks like Kopite7kimi is now providing us with possible specifications of the RTX 4060 Ti GPU that is expected to launch around mid of 2023.

Starting with the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti should enter the market in the sub $500 US price range. It will carry the 5nm Ada Lovelace architecture and is expected to use the Ada AD106-350-A1 GPU SKU. The GPU is going to carry 4352 CUDA cores which is 256 fewer cores than the full configuration of the chip which carries 30 SMs or 4608 cores. The GPU will also pack 32 MB of L2 cache and feature a TDP of 220W which is 20W higher than the RTX 3060 Ti and 30W lower vs the RTX 4070's rumored TDP.

As for the memory configuration, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti would be featuring 8 GB capacity with speeds of up to 18 Gbps in the standard GDDR6 flavors. It looks like NVIDIA isn't going to give GDDR6X treatment to its mainstream lineup however, the 3060 Ti did receive a GDDR6X upgrade several months after its launch. This may be kept for a future refresh with higher cores and faster memory. With 18 Gbps memory featured across a 128-bit bus interface, we will be getting 288 GB per second of bandwidth from this card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti & RTX 4060 Rumored To Feature Over 2.5 GHz Clocks, Top Model Faster Than An RTX 3080 10 GB 1

It is also mentioned that the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4060 Ti should feature a very short reference PCB and is based on the PG190 design. The PCB still makes use of the PCIe Gen5 '12VHPWR' connector so it looks like NVIDIA wants to standardize the new connector across its entire lineup because the 220W TDP can be fulfilled by a single 8-pin connector (150W+75W). NVIDIA's mainstream Ada GPUs will soon be entering the laptop segment at CES 2023 so we are bound to see them on desktops by the mid of 2023.

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Estimated)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (Estimated)
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400Ada Lovelace AD104-250Ada Lovelace AD106-350
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2294.5mm2TBD
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion35.8 BillionTBD
CUDA Cores163849728768058884352
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60184 / 46TBD
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz2310 MHzTBD
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz2610 MHzTBD
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs30.7 TFLOPsTBD
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs62.9 TFLOPsTBD
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X2610 MHzTBD
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps18.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s504 GB/s288 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W250W220W
Price (Current)$1599 US$1199 US $899 US (TBC)TBDTBD
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 20225th January 2023TBDTBD
