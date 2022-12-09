NVIDIA RTX 4070 Specifications Leak Out: 250W Affair With 5888 CUDA Cores, 12GB GDDR6X Memory And More

One of the most accurate and influential NVIDIA leakers, @kopite7kimi has leaked the specifications of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Kopite was the first to leak the existence and specifications of pretty much all NVIDIA GPU families in recent years so we have very little doubt that this leak is accurate as well. We not only have the CUDA core counts with us but a lot of other details as well - so let's dig in.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU will rock 5888 CUDA cores for an estimated 30.7 FP32 TFLOPs, making it 76% as fast as its bigger brother

The RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 are based on the AD104 GPU and the 4070 will be the binned variant of the RTX 4070 Ti GPUs. For our readers who are not familiar with binning: all GPU manufacturers actually produce the higher spec-ed SKU but not every SM or CUDA core is functional by the end of the lithographic process. So the perfectly working dies are sold as the higher end SKU and the dies which have fewer functioning parts get the dysfunctional parts lasered off or disabled with straps and sold as a lower-segment product. This is also how AMD and Intel operate and is part of the yield sciences involved in semiconductor manufacturing.

Some updates of RTX 4070:

PG141-SKU336/337

AD104-250-A1

5888FP32

12G 21Gbps GDDR6X

36M L2

250W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 9, 2022

According to Kopite7Kimi, the RTX 4070 will be a cut-down AD104 die with ID of PG141-SKU336 and PG141-SKU337. The exact GPU variant name is going to be AD104-250-A1. The GPU will have the exact same transistor count as the RTX 4070 Ti but only 5888 CUDA Cores will be activated across 46 SMs. It will feature the exact same VRAM as the 4070 Ti at 12GBs worth of GDDR6X memory and the same bus width at 192-bit. The memory will also be clocked at the same rate of 21 Gbps bringing the bandwidth to a solid 504 GB/s. This is going to be the first card from NVIDIA that is going to have a default TGP of 250W. The die size is going to be the same as the RTX 4070 Ti at 295mm². All of NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace lineup is manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process.

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Estimated) GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Ada Lovelace AD104-250 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 5888 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 184 / 46 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 30.7 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 62.9 TFLOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 2610 MHz Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W 250W Price (Current) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US (TBC) TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023 TBD

Based on the core count specifications Kopite mentioned, we can now safely reverse engineer the estimated FP32 performance of this card. The card should have a nominal FP32 performance of 30.7 TFLOPs (5888 CUDA Cores * 2 * 2.610 GHz = 30.7 TFLOPs). Since this is a card of the exact same IHV and family, we can use the FP32 performance to directly compare rasterization performance between GPUs and based on this, it looks like it is going to be about 76% as fast as an RTX 4070 Ti. Of course, the performance is only as important as the pricing and depending on how NVIDIA prices this, it could end up being a crowd favorite. Based on NVIDIA's philosophy with pricing so far (and without assuming any price cuts) the NVIDIA RTX 4070 could have an MSRP of around $699 although this is pure speculation on my part.

