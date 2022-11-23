NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X Graphics Card Replaces GDDR6 Variant

Last month, NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory and RTX 3060 with 8 GB memory as new inclusions into the complete NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPUs. However, according to insiders, NVIDIA has contacted AIC partners to replace the GDDR6 variants of the RTX 3060 Ti once the stock has been depleted.

Pricing for the change in graphics card models will remain the same, which is sold for around $419. The other GPU to release, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB, is not planned to replace any existing graphics card of similar stature from NVIDIA or its partners. NVIDIA expects consumers to see the benefit of the new GDDR6X variant, with 35% improved bandwidth and better performance than the 8 GB standard version.

Replacing the previous GDDR6 GPU stock was anticipated in September when the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB and RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X GPUs were announced. What was realized at that time was the lack of any next-gen choices for the mid-range marketplace until some point in 2023.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti keeps the same GA104 GPU core with an upgraded 8 GB of GDDR6X memory. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU uses a 128-bit bus interface seen initially in the company's 12GB 192-bit models. The newer GPU from NVIDIA will supply 240GB/s memory bandwidth, which is about 33% less than its 12GB brethren. Several manufacturers have already introduced their new RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X models and we will see more of them appear in the coming weeks.

With the recent release of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 models, it is possible the company will not push to release a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU soon, if at all. The company is doing well in the middle-level graphics card marketplace, with rival companies AMD and Intel selling the Radeon RX 6750 XT and Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, respectively. Recent rumors have pointed out that the RTX 4060 will not launch until the mid of 2023.

