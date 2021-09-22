NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Lineup Gets Rumored Specs: 3090 SUPER 10752 Cores & 24 GB, 3080 SUPER 8960 Cores & 12 GB, 3070 SUPER 5888 Cores & 8 GB, 3060 SUPER 5632 Cores & 12 GB

Alleged specifications of NVIDIA's Ampere Refresh for desktops, also known as GeForce RTX 30 SUPER, have been revealed by Kopite7kimi. The leaker is well known and has been accurate on several leaks in the past, in fact even SKUs that didn't make it in the retail segment did end up showing in one form or another.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Desktop Graphics Card Lineup Gets Alleged Specs - Includes RTX 3090 SUPER, RTX 3080 SUPER, RTX 3070 SUPER, And RTX 3060 SUPER

The thing about these specifications is that NVIDIA is always testing various configurations for new SKUs. Sometimes, these SKUs see the light of day while sometimes, certain SKUs are replaced by different ones. It all depends on GPU production, supply, and yields. With the GeForce RTX 30 GPU lineup, we saw several Ampere SKUs that were planned out but never made it in retail.

Let's make a summary.

3090S 10752 24GB G6X

3080S 8960 12GB G6X

3070S 5888 8G G6X

3060S 5632 12G G6

Although I doubt the specs of some of them and the name of 90S.

This doesn't mean that the previously reported SKUs were fake, they were very real but they were never utilized for a proper release and were forgotten. NVIDIA shares plans with their AIB partners of such SKUs and even shares board & certain qualification chip supplies with them. That's how the 20 GB 3080 Ti, which was never meant to be, ended up in some Russian retail outlet. So remember that these are possible SKU configurations that we might see in the upcoming RTX 30 SUPER lineup but not 'Confirmed' ones yet. NVIDIA even ended up changing specs weeks prior to launch for few cards so these might change as we get closer to launch too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER 'Alleged' Specifications

First up, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER and this is expected to be a Titan-class card once again. Kopite says that he doesn't think NVIDIA will use the 3090 SUPER naming convention & go with something else considering that this is one of their top-tier product. As for the specs, 3090 SUPER is expected to rock the full GA102 GPU core with 10752 cores and 24 GB GDDR6X memory. The memory will be faster-clocked thanks to improved dies from Micron, pushing speeds past 20 Gbps. The pricing may be kept the same at $1499 US (MSRP) but overall, we are looking at a minor 5% improvement.

A previous rumor also stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER 'Alleged' Specifications

For the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER, NVIDIA is expected to use 70 SMs for a total of 8960 CUDA cores. Now there are rumors of a GA103 GPU been going around for a while now & the RTX 3080 SUPER may end up using that but we can't say for sure. The card will rock a 12 GB GDDR6X memory along with a 384-bit bus interface and will also feature faster-clocked DRAM modules.

The card seems to be positioned between the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti with a 3% core count increase over the Non-Ti variant. It will be nice to have 2 extra gigs of memory over the 10 GB of the Non-Ti variant, especially if it's priced at $699 US (MSRP). In terms of performance, the card will be slightly below the 3080 Ti (say around 95% of the performance). If true, the RTX 3080 Ti would make very little sense to purchase since the 3080 SUPER will offer similar performance for $500 US less. The card will be positioned against the AMD Radeon RX 6800 as that's the main opponent in this segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER 'Alleged' Specifications

Moving over to the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER, this is going to be a slightly less interesting part as NVIDIA only plans to update the card to the faster GDDR6X memory while retaining the core specs such as 5888 CUDA cores. Again, this would push the card little in terms of performance but it may end up getting close to its Ti counterpart, the 3070 Ti, for a lower price point.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER 'Alleged' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER might be the biggest upgrade in the SUPER lineup. Same was the case with the RTX 2060 SUPER which saw a much-needed core and memory bump. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER is expected to offer specifications better than the RTX 3060 Ti with 5632 CUDA Cores in 44 SM units and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. So you are getting 4 GB more memory over the RTX 3060 Ti along with 16% more CUDA cores which could lead to performance right on par with a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

NVIDIA may retain the same price too at $399 US as that would be highly competitive against AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6600 XT graphics cards which cost $479 & $379 US, respectively. Once again, these are the specifications we have got so far from a reliable leaker but based on the previous leaks, these might change too. The RTX 30 SUPER lineup is expected to be introduced by the end of this year or early Q1 (most probably during CES 2022).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Graphics Card Specifications (Alleged):