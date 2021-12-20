  ⋮    ⋮  

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming Custom Graphics Card Spotted, Packaging Mentions No PCIe Gen 5 Support

By Hassan Mujtaba
ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

ASUS's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming graphics card might just be the first custom variant of the upcoming flagship that has leaked out.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming Graphics Card Spotted, First Custom Model Leak?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would be the new flagship of the Ampere graphics lineup. It will be a step up from the existing RTX 3090 and offer slightly better performance through faster GDDR6X memory chips. These will also push the power envelope higher than ever. ITHome has spotted the first pictures of the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming graphics card, a fully custom design for NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 3050 Launching on 27th January, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB on 11th January

The site doesn't mention any details of the card nor shows it visually. The only thing we can see is the packaging which looks fairly similar to the existing 3090 TUF Gaming graphics card. Also, there is no mention of PCIe Gen 5.0 (PCIe Gen 4.0 is mentioned), a feature that was rumored to be the highlight of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti though it may still hold true for Founders Edition models as it was only the power connector that was going to be Gen 5 compliant and most custom models use non-FE power inputs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'Alleged' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to be a Titan-class card once again. As for the specs, 3090 Ti is expected to rock the full GA102 GPU core with 10752 cores and 24 GB GDDR6X memory. The memory will be faster-clocked thanks to improved dies from Micron, pushing speeds past 20 Gbps. The pricing may be kept the same at $1499 US (MSRP) but overall, we are looking at a minor 5% improvement.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti To Feature An Entirely New Board Design With Single-Sided Memory

ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance & TEAMGROUP T-FORCE collaborate to introduce DELTA RGB DDR5 gaming memory

A previous rumor also stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM.

There's also been a rumor of a brand new power connector that will come in the MicroFit form factor but it isn't going to look anything like the existing connector. The new 16-pin connector will be PCIe Gen 5.0 ready & will offer some current stability for the next-gen protocol which is expected to be introduced on the flagship card.

A major change for the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti would be the addition of 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. Running at 21 Gbps will require more power and more power translates to higher temps. We have already seen how the VRAM temperatures on GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card gets and especially the modules featured on the back-side.

Having denser capacities modules will mean that NVIDIA could feature all the modules on the front side of the PCB (12 modules in total) which will yield slightly lower PCB and memory temperatures. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti won't be the only card getting these higher density modules as the rumor also mentions the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to get a similar 2GB module treatment. Having 21 Gbps memory chips would essentially give the card up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. The graphics card has been rumored for a CES 2022 unveil and will launch on 27th January (if things go according to plan).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435843072?
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base ClockTBA1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHzTBC
Boost ClockTBA1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHzTBC
FP32 ComputeTBA36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPsTBC
RT TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPsTBC
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPsTBC
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 GbpsTBC
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/sTBC
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W150W?
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$279 US?
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 2021Q1 2022?17th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

News Source: HXL

