NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Now Available – Starting at $1499 US, Here’s Where You Can Buy The Fastest Graphics Card On The Planet
NVIDIA has officially launched its fastest Ampere graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090. The GeForce RTX 3090 is the fastest graphics card on the planet offering unprecedented levels of performance, being up to 50% faster than the Titan RTX for half the price.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Flagship Graphics Card Now Available, Starting at $1499 US - A Titan In Disguise!
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is the fastest in the Ampere lineup and can now be purchased at your local retail outlets. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For those who missed the train, we published a ton of performance metrics for the Founders Edition variant in our own review which you can check out over here.
Our very own Tech Editor, Keith May, concluded that the GeForce RTX 3090 is an amazing product for the right consumer who knows what to do with this beast of a card.
While the GeForce RTX 3090 was consistently 50% faster, or more, over the GeForce RTX 2080Ti the Achilles Heel of the RTX 3090 isn't really its price so much as it is the RTX 3080. The GeForce RTX 3080 comes within spitting distance of the GeForce RTX 3090 and does so for much less of your money. So why would you go for the RTX 3090 instead? It's simple, those who know they can use what the card offers will likely find great value in it, others might just want to have the absolute best on the market and past Titan sales have proven that person does exist. But folks like me who are simply PC Gaming enthusiasts might just find themselves better suited with the likes of the Ampere Flagship gaming card instead.
There are several ways to buy a GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card but do note that just like the RTX 3080, the GeForce RTX 3090 will have limited quantities so there are chances that not everyone that is hoping to buy the card will get one at launch. Following is NVIDIA's official statement regarding the availability of the GeForce RTX 3090 at launch:
Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come. via NVIDIA
If you're looking to purchase the Founders Edition graphics card, then you can head over to NVIDIA's GeForce Shop webpage which is listed below:
If you're looking for a custom variant, then we'll be posting links for various AIB custom cards from various retailers once they go live.
Note - The sales of RTX 3090 commence at 6 AM (Pacific Time).
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models (Amazon)
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3090 OC Edition
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3090
- MSI RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio
- MSI RTX 3090 Ventus X3
- ZOTAC RTX 3090 Trinity
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Eagle OC
- PNY RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB
- PNY RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models (Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3090 OC ($1799.99 US)
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3090 OC Edition ($1599.99 US)
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3090 (1499.99 US)
- MSI RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio ($1589.99 US)
- MSI RTX 3090 Ventus 3X OC ($1549.99 US)
- MSI RTX 3090 Ventus 3X ($1499.99 US)
- ZOTAC RTX 3090 Trinity ($1499.99 US)
- EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming ($1799.99 US)
- EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Gaming ($1729.99 US)
- EVGA RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra Gaming ($1619.99 US)
- EVGA RTX 3090 XC3 Gaming ($1549.99 US)
- EVGA TX 3090 XC3 Black Gaming ($1429.99 US)
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC ($1579.99 US)
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Eagle OC ($1499.99 US)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models (Best Buy)
- NVIDIA RTX 3090 Founders Edition ($1499.99 US)
- ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3090 ($1799.99 US)
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3090 ($1599.99 US)
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Eagle ($1499.99 US)
- MSI RTX 3090 Ventus 3X OC ($1569.99 US)
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming ($1579.99 US)
- EVGA RTX 3090 XC3 Gaming ($1549.99 US)
- PNY RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB ($1599.99 US)
- PNY RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X ($1599.99 US)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models (OCUK)
- ASUS RTX 3090 ROG STRIX Gaming OC 24 GB - £1699.99
- AORUS RTX 3090 Xtreme 24 GB - £1699.99
- AORUS RTX 3090 Master 24 GB - £1649.99
- MSI RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio 24 GB - £1679.99
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC 24 GB - £1589.99
- ASUS RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC 24 GB - £1589.99
- Inno3D RTX 3090 iChill X4 24 GB - £1499.99
- Palit RTX 3090 Gaming PRO OC - £1529.99
- MSI RTX 3090 Ventus 3X OC 24 GB - £1529.99
- ZOTAC RTX 3090 Trinity 24 GB - £1589.99
- EVGA RTX 3090 ICX3 24 GB - £1499.99
- Inno3D RTX 3090 iChill X3 24 GB - £1489.99
- Palit RTX 3090 Gaming Pro 24 GB - £1499.99
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Eagle OC 24 GB - £1559.99
- ASUS RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24 GB - £1529.99
- Inno3D RTX 3090 Gaming X3 OC 24 GB - £1469.00
- KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24 GB - £1499.00
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications
The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.
In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|272 / 96
|TBA
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8/16 GB GDDR6
|10/20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|180W?
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|October 2020
|15th October
|17th September
|24th September
