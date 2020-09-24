  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Now Available – Starting at $1499 US, Here’s Where You Can Buy The Fastest Graphics Card On The Planet

NVIDIA has officially launched its fastest Ampere graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090. The GeForce RTX 3090 is the fastest graphics card on the planet offering unprecedented levels of performance, being up to 50% faster than the Titan RTX for half the price.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Flagship Graphics Card Now Available, Starting at $1499 US - A Titan In Disguise!

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is the fastest in the Ampere lineup and can now be purchased at your local retail outlets. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For those who missed the train, we published a ton of performance metrics for the Founders Edition variant in our own review which you can check out over here.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio 24 GB GDDR6X Graphics Card Review – The Real Ampere Flagship!

Our very own Tech Editor, Keith May, concluded that the GeForce RTX 3090 is an amazing product for the right consumer who knows what to do with this beast of a card.

While the GeForce RTX 3090 was consistently 50% faster, or more, over the GeForce RTX 2080Ti the Achilles Heel of the RTX 3090 isn't really its price so much as it is the RTX 3080. The GeForce RTX 3080 comes within spitting distance of the GeForce RTX 3090 and does so for much less of your money. So why would you go for the RTX 3090 instead? It's simple, those who know they can use what the card offers will likely find great value in it, others might just want to have the absolute best on the market and past Titan sales have proven that person does exist. But folks like me who are simply PC Gaming enthusiasts might just find themselves better suited with the likes of the Ampere Flagship gaming card instead.

- Wccftech GeForce RTX 3090 Review

There are several ways to buy a GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card but do note that just like the RTX 3080, the GeForce RTX 3090 will have limited quantities so there are chances that not everyone that is hoping to buy the card will get one at launch. Following is NVIDIA's official statement regarding the availability of the GeForce RTX 3090 at launch:

Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come. via NVIDIA

If you're looking to purchase the Founders Edition graphics card, then you can head over to NVIDIA's GeForce Shop webpage which is listed below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Users Report Crashes & Black Screens During Gaming

If you're looking for a custom variant, then we'll be posting links for various AIB custom cards from various retailers once they go live.

Note - The sales of RTX 3090 commence at 6 AM (Pacific Time).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models (Amazon)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models (Newegg)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models (Best Buy)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models (OCUK)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Official Specs

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA272 / 96TBA
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202015th October17th September24th September
