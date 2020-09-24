NVIDIA has officially launched its fastest Ampere graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090. The GeForce RTX 3090 is the fastest graphics card on the planet offering unprecedented levels of performance, being up to 50% faster than the Titan RTX for half the price.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Flagship Graphics Card Now Available, Starting at $1499 US - A Titan In Disguise!

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is the fastest in the Ampere lineup and can now be purchased at your local retail outlets. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For those who missed the train, we published a ton of performance metrics for the Founders Edition variant in our own review which you can check out over here.

Our very own Tech Editor, Keith May, concluded that the GeForce RTX 3090 is an amazing product for the right consumer who knows what to do with this beast of a card.

While the GeForce RTX 3090 was consistently 50% faster, or more, over the GeForce RTX 2080Ti the Achilles Heel of the RTX 3090 isn't really its price so much as it is the RTX 3080. The GeForce RTX 3080 comes within spitting distance of the GeForce RTX 3090 and does so for much less of your money. So why would you go for the RTX 3090 instead? It's simple, those who know they can use what the card offers will likely find great value in it, others might just want to have the absolute best on the market and past Titan sales have proven that person does exist. But folks like me who are simply PC Gaming enthusiasts might just find themselves better suited with the likes of the Ampere Flagship gaming card instead. - Wccftech GeForce RTX 3090 Review

There are several ways to buy a GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card but do note that just like the RTX 3080, the GeForce RTX 3090 will have limited quantities so there are chances that not everyone that is hoping to buy the card will get one at launch. Following is NVIDIA's official statement regarding the availability of the GeForce RTX 3090 at launch:

Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come. via NVIDIA

If you're looking to purchase the Founders Edition graphics card, then you can head over to NVIDIA's GeForce Shop webpage which is listed below:

If you're looking for a custom variant, then we'll be posting links for various AIB custom cards from various retailers once they go live.

Note - The sales of RTX 3090 commence at 6 AM (Pacific Time).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 15th October 17th September 24th September