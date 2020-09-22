Prices for several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 custom models have leaked out over at Newegg. The models include cards from ASUS and EVGA and it looks like users looking for the best cards should also expect paying a massive premium for them as suggested by the leaked prices.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Model Prices Leaked Out By US-Based Retailers, Up To $1799 US For Premium Models

Spotted by Redditor MRizkBV (via Tomshardware), several custom models for the soon to launch GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card were listed by Newegg US. Standard and even Top variants such as the ASUS ROG STRIX and EVGA FTW3 were listed along with their prices. The prices are listed below:

Asus ROG Strix OC Edition ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING $1,799.99 BestBuy EVGA FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24G-P5-3987-KR $1,799.99 Newegg EVGA FTW3 Gaming 24G-P5-3985-KR $1,729.99 Newegg EVGA XC3 Ultra Gaming 24G-P5-3975-KR $1,619.99 Newegg Asus TUF Gaming OC Edition TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING $1,599.99 Newegg /BestBuy Gigabyte GAMING OC GV-N3090GAMING OC-24GD $1,579.99 BestBuy MSI Ventus 3X OC – $1,569.99 BestBuy Gigabyte EAGLE OC GV-N3090EAGLE OC-24GD $1,549.99 BestBuy EVGA XC3 Gaming 24G-P5-3973-KR $1,549.99 Newegg EVGA XC3 Black Gaming 24G-P5-3971-KR $1,529.99 Newegg Asus TUF Gaming TUF-RTX3090-24G-GAMING $1,499.99 Newegg

As per the leaked price lists, AIBs would be charging a hefty premium as much as $300 US for the fastest variants they have to offer. Starting with ASUS models, Best Buy has the models listed for $1799.99 US for the ROG STRIX OC variant while the EVGA FTW3 Ultra Gaming costs the same. For those who are looking for something closer to the MSRP of $1499 US, the ASUS TUF Gaming and EVGA XC3 series does exist but those may not offer the same cooling performance of factory OC which the top variants have to offer.

The TUF Gaming OC model has a price premium of $100 US over the non-OC model which is also quite significant. One can only imagine the prices for even higher-end variants such as the ASUS ROG Poseidon, MSI Lightning, EVGA Kingpin / Hydro & AORUS's Xtreme, just to name a few. Many AIBs have also yet to unveil the final clock speeds of their models.

ASUS just recently listed the final clocks for its ROG STRIX RTX 3080 OC graphics cards which would offer boost clocks of up to 1935 MHz, making it the fastest RTX 3080 but we don't know when the card hits the retail segment. The same can be said for the ROG STRIX RTX 3090 graphics card since we don't have confirmation if they will be available at launch or ship later.

EVGA's FTW3 model features a boost clock of 1800 MHz which is a 6.2% boost over the Founders Edition clock speeds. You'll be paying a $300 US premium not only for the higher factory overclock but also for the custom and triple-fan cooling solution that is featured over the card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 15th October 17th September 24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will be launching to consumers on the 24th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The GeForce RTX 3090 being the flagship is up to 50% faster than the NVIDIA Titan RTX which is just insane amounts of performance for this flagship BFGPU & is made for up to 8K resolution gaming.