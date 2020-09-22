Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Are Going To Be A Whole Lot Expensive, Retailers List Variants Up To $1799 US
Prices for several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 custom models have leaked out over at Newegg. The models include cards from ASUS and EVGA and it looks like users looking for the best cards should also expect paying a massive premium for them as suggested by the leaked prices.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Model Prices Leaked Out By US-Based Retailers, Up To $1799 US For Premium Models
Spotted by Redditor MRizkBV (via Tomshardware), several custom models for the soon to launch GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card were listed by Newegg US. Standard and even Top variants such as the ASUS ROG STRIX and EVGA FTW3 were listed along with their prices. The prices are listed below:
|Asus ROG Strix OC Edition
|ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING
|$1,799.99
|BestBuy
|EVGA FTW3 Ultra Gaming
|24G-P5-3987-KR
|$1,799.99
|Newegg
|EVGA FTW3 Gaming
|24G-P5-3985-KR
|$1,729.99
|Newegg
|EVGA XC3 Ultra Gaming
|24G-P5-3975-KR
|$1,619.99
|Newegg
|Asus TUF Gaming OC Edition
|TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING
|$1,599.99
|Newegg /BestBuy
|Gigabyte GAMING OC
|GV-N3090GAMING OC-24GD
|$1,579.99
|BestBuy
|MSI Ventus 3X OC
|–
|$1,569.99
|BestBuy
|Gigabyte EAGLE OC
|GV-N3090EAGLE OC-24GD
|$1,549.99
|BestBuy
|EVGA XC3 Gaming
|24G-P5-3973-KR
|$1,549.99
|Newegg
|EVGA XC3 Black Gaming
|24G-P5-3971-KR
|$1,529.99
|Newegg
|Asus TUF Gaming
|TUF-RTX3090-24G-GAMING
|$1,499.99
|Newegg
As per the leaked price lists, AIBs would be charging a hefty premium as much as $300 US for the fastest variants they have to offer. Starting with ASUS models, Best Buy has the models listed for $1799.99 US for the ROG STRIX OC variant while the EVGA FTW3 Ultra Gaming costs the same. For those who are looking for something closer to the MSRP of $1499 US, the ASUS TUF Gaming and EVGA XC3 series does exist but those may not offer the same cooling performance of factory OC which the top variants have to offer.
The TUF Gaming OC model has a price premium of $100 US over the non-OC model which is also quite significant. One can only imagine the prices for even higher-end variants such as the ASUS ROG Poseidon, MSI Lightning, EVGA Kingpin / Hydro & AORUS's Xtreme, just to name a few. Many AIBs have also yet to unveil the final clock speeds of their models.
ASUS just recently listed the final clocks for its ROG STRIX RTX 3080 OC graphics cards which would offer boost clocks of up to 1935 MHz, making it the fastest RTX 3080 but we don't know when the card hits the retail segment. The same can be said for the ROG STRIX RTX 3090 graphics card since we don't have confirmation if they will be available at launch or ship later.
EVGA's FTW3 model features a boost clock of 1800 MHz which is a 6.2% boost over the Founders Edition clock speeds. You'll be paying a $300 US premium not only for the higher factory overclock but also for the custom and triple-fan cooling solution that is featured over the card.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications
The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.
In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|272 / 96
|TBA
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8/16 GB GDDR6
|10/20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|180W?
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|October 2020
|15th October
|17th September
|24th September
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will be launching to consumers on the 24th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.
There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The GeForce RTX 3090 being the flagship is up to 50% faster than the NVIDIA Titan RTX which is just insane amounts of performance for this flagship BFGPU & is made for up to 8K resolution gaming.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 999.94
USD 1199.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter