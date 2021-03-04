A new rumor has emerged regarding NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card from reputable leaker, Kopite7kimi. According to the information, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will retain the same specifications that were detailed last month but will also get the same GPU hash rate-limiting treatment as the GeForce RTX 3060 to counter crypto miners.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Could Be Launching Soon With 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, 19 Gbps Pin Speeds & The Hash Rate Limiter To Counter Crypto Miners

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been doing the rounds in the rumor mill for quite some time. It has disappeared and reappeared several times with different GPU configurations but as we get closer to April, things are getting clear. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti may indeed be launching and will retain the same core configuration as the ones rumored before and will also come with a new feature that was first introduced on the GeForce RTX 3060.

NVIDIA had already stated that existing GPUs will not be affected by the hash rate-limiting tech but upcoming SKUs will definitely be receiving modifications to counter cryptocurrency miners. As such, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will also limit its hash rate in several cryptocurrency algorithms, making it pretty useless and not a great investment for miners. The GeForce RTX 3080 for example features a mining hash rate of around 95-100 MH/s in Ethereum using the Daggerhashimoto algorithm.

If we use the same 50% hash rate limit as the RTX 3060 and apply it to the RTX 3080 Ti, we get around 45-50 MH/s which is the same mining rate as the RTX 3070 while you're paying a vastly higher sum for the Ti variant. This will mean that more cards can end up in gaming PCs than mining platforms however we can't say if the availability of the card will be that great to begin with since the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 based on the GA102 GPU are still short in supply.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-250 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. Since the main core configuration is entirely brand new, the previously leaked clocks & TMU/ROP counts should now be dismissed.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: