NVIDIA seems to have finally finalized the specifications for its new enthusiast graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. In a tweet by Kopite7kimi, it is reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is now being prepped as a direct competition to the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, offering more memory and also much beefier specifications than the existing RTX 3080.

It was recently reported that NVIDIA has started working on its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, both of which will be rocking the GA102 GPU core and offer faster GPU performance with their meaty specifications. There were also reports that the original designs for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti were canceled since they weren't on par with the competition, prompting NVIDIA to go back to the drawing board and reassess the specs.

RTX 3080 Ti FE:

PG133-SKU15,

GA102-250-KD-A1,

20GB GD6X,

the same FP32 count as 3090, 10496FP32,

the same MEM speed and TGP as 3080,

no NVLINK. — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 4, 2020

Just a few months after, it looks like NVIDIA has finally decided the specifications of its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Details from Kopite7kimi suggest that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE (Founders Edition) graphics card will feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core.

The specifications for the GA102-250 GPU have also changed since the last time we saw them and are now exactly the same as the GeForce RTX 3090 at 10496 FP32 CUDA cores. This means that we are essentially looking at RTX 3090 performance at a lower price point. There's a possibility that some select blocks could be disabled for the GA102-250 GPU and the card would almost certainly run at lower clock speeds but that remains to be seen.

As for memory, the card will feature 20 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting a 20 GB bus interface, NVIDIA will be using a 320-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 760 GB/s. TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-250 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 10496 TMUs / ROPs 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 328 / 82 Base Clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 180W? 220W 320W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $899 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) November 2020? 29th October Q4 2020? 17th September Q4 2020? 24th September

In terms of performance, we can expect the card to tackle the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT but we do not know if NVIDIA plans to offer the RTX 3080 Ti at a higher price point than the RTX 3080 or reduce prices on their existing RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 cards to match the competition. I believe the price cuts won't be happening soon since NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series supply is being sold as soon as it ships out of the factory to the retail segment.

The RTX 3080 Ti could hit a price around $899-$999 US which would be $249 US higher than the RX 6800 XT at the very least. We also know that the GeForce RTX 3090 is around 10-15% faster than the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti is also expected to fall within the same range. This mostly looks like a repeat of the GeForce GTX 780 and Radeon R9 290X days where the 780 failed to impress us against the competition and NVIDIA had to go all the way to release the GeForce GTX 780 Ti to undo the damage done by the R9 290X.