NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB, The Ultimate Ampere Gaming Graphics Card Official – As Fast As RTX 3090 For $1199 US

NVIDIA has officially unveiled its brand new Ampere gaming flagship, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The graphics card replaces the older Ti models, offering up to 50% faster performance than the 2080 Ti and 2x the performance uplift over the 1080 Ti.

NVIDIA Unleashes Its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ampere Flagship Gaming Graphics Card, Over 10,000 Cores & 12 GB GDDR6 Memory For $1199

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a graphics card that has long been due. We have heard about it ever since Ampere launch last year but never got to see the card until now. Well, the curtains have finally lifted and we can see the hotly anticipated graphics card in action. NVIDIA states that the RTX 3080 Ti aims to be the fastest graphics card for 4K gaming.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be slightly higher than the RTX 3080 at 350 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. In terms of performance, the graphics card is said to be as fast as the RTX 3090 but with half the memory & LHR technology-enabled. As for compute numbers, the RTX 3080 Ti features 34 shader TFLOPs, 67 RT-TFLOPs, & 273 Tensor TFLOPs (Sparsity).

The design of the card is similar to the existing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards. NVIDIA didn't go with the bulky BFG design like its RTX 3090 and kept the more standard 2-slot FE Flow-Through air-cooled design. The card is powered by a single 12-pin Microfit connector. Display outputs include 1 HDMI 2.1 and three DP 2.0 connectors. The card will be available to buy on the 2nd of June at $1199 US. Expect several custom models to be announced shortly by the NVIDIA board partners.

