The first NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card's overclocking results have been posted. The tests and performance results come from Videocardz who show how well the GDDR6X memory featured on the RTX 3080 performs when overclocked along with info on the power limits set for the custom and Founders Edition boards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Can Hit GDDR6X Memory Speeds Beyond 20 Gbps When Overclocked, Power Limits, and First Overclocking Results Detailed

The results are based on the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition and a few custom models. As per the source, NVIDIA and its AIBs will definitely be releasing custom models on 17th September but it looks like the stock Founders Edition cards will offer slightly better-overclocking potential than the first wave of custom models.

The first wave of GeForce RTX 3080 custom cards will include several high-end designs but to get a full taste of the 30 series lineup in terms of overclocking potential, we will have to wait a bit more before the higher-end models hit the market. These will include the likes of the KINGPIN from EVGA, Lightning from MSI, ROG STRIX / Poseidon from ASUS, AMP! Extreme (Trinity) from ZOTAC, AORUS Extreme from Gigabyte, KUDAN from Colorful and other designs from each respective AIB partner. These cards will not only offer the best cooling and heatsink designs but also come with monstrous and over-powered PCBs which will allow for higher power limits for extra overclocking potential.

With that said, we also have to take a look at what most users will be getting out of their cards whether they be in reference flavors or Founders Edition flavors. The reference board seems to feature a maximum power limit of 350W while the Founders Edition board will feature a 370W power limit. There are also reference cards with a maximum power limit of 320W. The higher the power limit, the better the final clock speeds the card would result in but at the cost of higher power draw.





NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Overclocking Performance Results (Image Credits: Videocardz):

The GeForce RTX 3080 that was tested had a power limit of 320W which was lower than the Founders Edition and a higher TDP custom variant. The memory was pushed to 20.7 Gbps over the standard 19 Gbps pin speeds which is an 850 MHz overclock while the GPU was overclocked by 70 MHz. Since this test was done purely to show how well the memory overclocks, the GPU wasn't pushed much. The final clocks for the card were 1510 MHz base, 1780 MHz boost, and 1294 MHz memory frequencies. Within several 3DMark tests, the GPU reported gains of 2-3% with the memory overclock which isn't a big deal but does show that the memory can be pushed this far on the RTX 3080 graphics cards.

What are interesting are the power and thermal figures. At both stock and overclocked speeds, the GPU temperature didn't exceed 70C. At stock, the core clocks averaged at around stabilized at 1860 MHz while at overclocked specs, the clocks stabilized at 1935 MHz. The overall RTX 3080 board power draw in both scenarios averaged around 317W with a few spikes. The total GPU chip power was around 175W while the memory power draw was around 76W when overclocked.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 15th October 17th September 24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For users who are waiting for performance reviews, the NDA for that will lift on the 14th of September for the RTX 3080.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than an RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 3080 is a good bit ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 itself is claimed to be twice as fast as the RTX 2080 and is considerably faster than the RTX 2080 Ti making it a perfect 60 FPS 4K gaming graphics card for its price.