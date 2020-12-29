EU based laptop manufacturer, SKIKK, has listed NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 30 series mobility graphics cards which include the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3060. These graphics cards for the laptop segment will be announced at CES 2021 with availability starting the same month.

The European laptop manufacturer, SKIKK (via Momomo_US), has the three graphics cards listed on its product configuration page for its 15 and 17-inch laptop variants. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 being the fastest models come in both Max-P and Max-Q variants while the GeForce RTX 3060 comes in the standard configuration.

The laptop maker has now specifications listed aside from the VRAM. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, as expected, will feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 will feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory while the GeForce RTX 3060 will feature 6 GB GDDR6 memory. SKIKK will be using Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-H family alongside the next-gen NVIDIA GPUs but a Tiger Lake-H CPU upgrade is planned for around the mid of 2021.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA106 GA104 GA104 SMs TBA TBA TBA CUDA Cores TBA TBA TBA Base Clock TBA TBA TBA Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 6 GB 8 GB 16 GB Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s TGP TBA TBA TBA Configurations Standard Max-Q

As for prices, the laptops start at 1799 Euros for the base model with an Intel Core i7-10870H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card, 16 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and 500 GB storage (HDD). Both the 15 and 17-inch variants are priced the same and will come with a 240 Hz 1080p panel. Moving over to the GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q variant, you see a 200 Euro price difference with the same specifications. The models are priced at 1999 Euros but only come with the Max-Q configuration while the Max-P variant is missing here.

Finally, we have the top of the line NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q variant with 16 GB GDDR6 memory. This model features a price of 2599 Euros so a 600 Euro difference between the GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3080. The GeForce RTX 3060 laptops are listed with pre-orders commencing in January-February 2021 while the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU based models are expected to hit pre-orders around the end of Q1 2021. Laptop makers will also be offering high-end and enthusiast configurations of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Ampere GPUs with AMD's Ryzen 5000H 'Cezanne-H' CPUs, some of which we reported here today.