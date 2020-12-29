  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB & GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB Ampere Mobility GPUs Listed By EU Laptop Maker, SKIKK

By
Submit

EU based laptop manufacturer, SKIKK, has listed NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 30 series mobility graphics cards which include the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3060. These graphics cards for the laptop segment will be announced at CES 2021 with availability starting the same month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB & GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB Ampere Mobility GPUs Listed By EU Laptop Maker

The European laptop manufacturer, SKIKK (via Momomo_US), has the three graphics cards listed on its product configuration page for its 15 and 17-inch laptop variants. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 being the fastest models come in both Max-P and Max-Q variants while the GeForce RTX 3060 comes in the standard configuration.

ASUS & ACER Ready Enthusiast-Grade Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000H ‘Zen 3’ CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs

The laptop maker has now specifications listed aside from the VRAM. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, as expected, will feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 will feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory while the GeForce RTX 3060 will feature 6 GB GDDR6 memory. SKIKK will be using Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-H family alongside the next-gen NVIDIA GPUs but a Tiger Lake-H CPU upgrade is planned for around the mid of 2021.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA106GA104GA104
SMsTBATBATBA
CUDA CoresTBATBATBA
Base ClockTBATBATBA
Boost ClockTBATBATBA
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size6 GB8 GB16 GB
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
TGPTBATBATBA
ConfigurationsStandardMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
LaunchQ1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-16-gb-mobility-graphics-card-laptop-_1
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-3070-8-gb-mobility-graphics-card-laptop-_1
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-mobility-graphics-card-laptop-_1
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-mobility-graphics-card-laptop-_2

As for prices, the laptops start at 1799 Euros for the base model with an Intel Core i7-10870H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card, 16 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and 500 GB storage (HDD). Both the 15 and 17-inch variants are priced the same and will come with a 240 Hz 1080p panel. Moving over to the GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q variant, you see a 200 Euro price difference with the same specifications. The models are priced at 1999 Euros but only come with the Max-Q configuration while the Max-P variant is missing here.

Finally, we have the top of the line NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q variant with 16 GB GDDR6 memory. This model features a price of 2599 Euros so a 600 Euro difference between the GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3080. The GeForce RTX 3060 laptops are listed with pre-orders commencing in January-February 2021 while the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU based models are expected to hit pre-orders around the end of Q1 2021. Laptop makers will also be offering high-end and enthusiast configurations of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Ampere GPUs with AMD's Ryzen 5000H 'Cezanne-H' CPUs, some of which we reported here today.

Products mentioned in this post

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
USD 1399.98

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related