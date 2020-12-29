ASUS & ACER Ready Enthusiast-Grade Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000H ‘Zen 3’ CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs

ASUS and ACER are soon going to unveil their most high-end gaming laptops based on AMD's Ryzen 5000H 'Zen 3' CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs including the flagship RTX 3080 mobility. The reports come from various retail listings & Chinese tech outlets, ITMedia (via Videocardz / HXL).

ASUS ROG STRIX & ACER Nitro 5 High-End Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000H 'Zen 3' & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility GPUs Leak Out

We know that AMD and NVIDIA are going to introduce their respective mobility CPU / GPU lineups at CES 2021. As such, their OEM partners which include ASUS & ACER will also be showcasing next-gen designs that will feature the new product stack. ASUS is already working on a range of laptops within its ROG lineup while ACER will be offering top of the line Nitro series with Zen 3 and Ampere action!

ASUS ROG STRIX Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU

The ASUS ROG STRIX 2021 lineup will be featuring AMD CPUs as high up as the Ryzen 9 5900HX. There will also be laptops featuring other Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 7 5800H CPUs but this is the most high-end configuration you will be able to get hands-on. Coming to the specifications, the laptop will rock the Ryzen 9 5900HX which is brand new Zen 3 cores that we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.

Specifications wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX will be offering 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for the chip is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clock is rated at 4.70 GHz. A detailed log of the benchmark run shows that all cores were hitting 4.70 GHz during the test. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU and also overclocking support which would be a first for AMD on the notebook segment.

The graphics side will include NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3080 mobility graphics card. This card is actually based on the GA104 GPU and while the exact configuration remains unknown, we know that the chip will feature up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory while standard configurations will adopt 8 GB GDDR6 memory. The ROG STRIX laptops can also be configured with RTX 3060 & 3070 GPUs. A list of other specifications is also listed such as up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and 1 TB of storage (SSD).







The ASUS ROG STRIX laptops with AMD CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs will come in 15 and 17-inch variants with a screen resolution of up to 1440p and 165 Hz refresh rate support. The addition of RTX 3080 caliber GPUs will mean that running games at the said resolution will be of no problem. ASUS will also be launching the same laptops in Intel and NVIDIA configurations with 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs while a Tiger Lake-H update is expected around mid of 2021. This will give AMD the upper hand in the high-performance notebook space for a good amount of time as Intel will still rely on its older 14nm architecture to compete against AMD's 2nd Gen 7nm CPUs and will lack the same amount of performance efficiency.

ACER Nitro 5 Laptops With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8 Core CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU

Moving on to the ACER Nitro series, the ACER Nitro 5 was recently listed by a German retailer for a price of 1950 Euros. The configuration included an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 discrete graphics card, 32 GB DDR4 memory, and 1 TB of SSD storage. The laptop will get the 8 GB RTX 3080.

Other specifications listed include a 180W power supply which might indicate that this specific model is running the NVIDIA Max-Q configuration and not the Max-P which offers higher clocks, allowing for more performance. This is because the CPU alone has a base TDP of 45W with the graphics chip rocking around a 100-120W TDP.





Expect ASUS and ACER to unveil their next-generation laptops in the coming weeks when CES officially kicks off.

