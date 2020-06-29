NVIDIA's AIB partners are silently adding a new GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to their inventory known as the GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra. The new graphics card is based on the Turing architecture & features the TU106 core which is one of the reasons it is referred to as the Ultra edition.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra Graphics Card With TU106 GPU Core & 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Spotted

Note - The 6 GB listing could be an error in GALAX's database as it lists down the GTX 1660 Ultra model. However, the rest of the specifications as listed are different from the GTX 1650 Ultra.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 & Titan RTX Graphics Cards With Ampere Gaming GPUs Alleged Specifications Detailed

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card has seen so many variants that its literally insane just mentioning all of them again. We got to see the original GeForce GTX 1650 with the TU117 GPU, the GeForce GTX 1650 D6 with TU117 GPU, GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER with the TU116 GPU, & we're now getting a fourth variant, the GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra with TU106 GPU. The GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and the mobility lineup are also made up of various revisions and refreshes but the main focus is here is the desktop GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics card.

Coming to the specifications of the graphics card, GALAX (via Momomo_US) has so far been the first to list down the GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra along with its technical specs. The card features the TU106-125 GPU so its making use of the same chip that's featured on the GeForce RTX 2060 and the GeForce RTX 2070, except, the 125 SKU is cut-down significantly. The GPU houses 896 CUDA cores so that's a 14 SM unit design. The core clock for the chip is maintained at 1410 MHz base and 1590 MHz boost clock.

The 4 GB memory comes in GDDR6 flavor and is featured along a 128-bit bus interface at 12 Gbps. So that's a total bandwidth of 192 GB/s which should be enough to keep the card running with further room for memory overclock as the GDDR6 chips tend to overclock to around 14 Gbps with relative ease.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX "Turing" Family:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 D6 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU Architecture Turing GPU (TU117) Turing GPU (TU117) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU116) Process 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN Die Size 200mm2 200mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 Transistors 4.7 Billion 4.7 Billion 6.6 Billion 6.6 Billion 6.6 Billion 6.6 Billion 6.6 Billion CUDA Cores 896 Cores 896 Cores 896 Cores 1280 Cores 1408 Cores 1408 Cores 1536 Cores TMUs/ROPs 56/32 56/32 56/32 80/32 88/48 88/48 96/48 GigaRays N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache Base Clock 1485 MHz 1410 MHz 1410 MHz 1530 MHz 1530 MHz 1530 MHz 1500 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1590 MHz 1590 MHz 1725 MHz 1785 MHz 1785 MHz 1770 MHz Compute 3.0 TFLOPs 3.0 TFLOPs 3.0 TFLOPs 4.4 TFLOPs 5.0 TFLOPs 5.0 TFLOPs 5.5 TFLOPs Memory Up To 4 GB GDDR5 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 Up To 6 GB GDDR5 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 8.00 Gbps 12.00 Gbps 12.00 Gbps 12.00 Gbps 8.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 12.00 Gbps Memory Interface 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 128 GB/s 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 336 GB/s 288 GB/s Power Connectors N/A N/A N/A 6 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin TDP 75W 75W 75W 100W 120W 125W 120W Starting Price $149 US $149 US $149 US? $159 US $219 US $229 US $279 US Price (Founders Edition) $149 US $149 US $149 US? $159 US $219 US $229 US $279 US Launch April 2019 April 2020 June 2020 November 2019 March 2019 October 2019 February 2019

GALAX GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra Graphics Card:

NVIDIA’s Mainstream GeForce GPU Performance Per Dollar Visualized Over The Years, Are We Bound To Get Another Pascal-Like Upgrade With Ampere?











The GALAX GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra features a single 6-pin power connector to boot. It has a rated TDP of 90W. The card itself features a standard dual fan, dual slot cooling design with a large heat sink block running beneath the shroud. Display outputs include a single DVI, HDMI & Display Port.

Ultra

base clock 1410 time spy score

3700 — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) June 29, 2020

In terms of performance, TUM_APISAK has already dug up a Time Spy result for the said graphics card and stated that it scores 3700 points which is a 12% increase over the standard GTX 1650 in the same benchmark. Some interesting thoughts about this GPU include its release time frame as its a couple of months prior to the release of the Ampere based GeForce RTX 30 series lineup. The green team won't be launching a entry-tier or mainstream Ampere product anytime soon but this marks another milestone in the clearance spree that we've been seeing for the Turing based entry level GPUs.

We can't say for sure whether this card will be released worldwide or if it will be kept exclusive to the Asian Pacific market. The GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER already retail at $149 & $159 US each so if the GTX 1650 Ultra is to enter the market, NVIDIA and its AIB partners would have to adjust its pricing segment of the GTX 1650 (non-SUPER) cards accordingly.