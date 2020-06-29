  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Brought To Life – TU106 Core With 896 Cores, 12 Gbps Dies

By
49 mins ago
NVIDIA's AIB partners are silently adding a new GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to their inventory known as the GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra. The new graphics card is based on the Turing architecture & features the TU106 core which is one of the reasons it is referred to as the Ultra edition.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra Graphics Card With TU106 GPU Core & 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Spotted

Note - The 6 GB listing could be an error in GALAX's database as it lists down the GTX 1660 Ultra model. However, the rest of the specifications as listed are different from the GTX 1650 Ultra.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 & Titan RTX Graphics Cards With Ampere Gaming GPUs Alleged Specifications Detailed

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card has seen so many variants that its literally insane just mentioning all of them again. We got to see the original GeForce GTX 1650 with the TU117 GPU, the GeForce GTX 1650 D6 with TU117 GPU, GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER with the TU116 GPU, & we're now getting a fourth variant, the GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra with TU106 GPU. The GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and the mobility lineup are also made up of various revisions and refreshes but the main focus is here is the desktop GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics card.

Coming to the specifications of the graphics card, GALAX (via Momomo_US) has so far been the first to list down the GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra along with its technical specs. The card features the TU106-125 GPU so its making use of the same chip that's featured on the GeForce RTX 2060 and the GeForce RTX 2070, except, the 125 SKU is cut-down significantly. The GPU houses 896 CUDA cores so that's a 14 SM unit design. The core clock for the chip is maintained at 1410 MHz base and 1590 MHz boost clock.

The 4 GB memory comes in GDDR6 flavor and is featured along a 128-bit bus interface at 12 Gbps. So that's a total bandwidth of 192 GB/s which should be enough to keep the card running with further room for memory overclock as the GDDR6 chips tend to overclock to around 14 Gbps with relative ease.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX "Turing" Family:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 D6NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 UltraNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
GPU ArchitectureTuring GPU (TU117)Turing GPU (TU117)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU116)
Process12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN
Die Size200mm2200mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2
Transistors4.7 Billion4.7 Billion6.6 Billion6.6 Billion6.6 Billion6.6 Billion6.6 Billion
CUDA Cores896 Cores896 Cores896 Cores1280 Cores1408 Cores1408 Cores1536 Cores
TMUs/ROPs56/3256/3256/3280/3288/4888/4896/48
GigaRaysN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache
Base Clock1485 MHz1410 MHz1410 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHz1500 MHz
Boost Clock1665 MHz1590 MHz1590 MHz1725 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHz1770 MHz
Compute3.0 TFLOPs3.0 TFLOPs3.0 TFLOPs4.4 TFLOPs5.0 TFLOPs5.0 TFLOPs5.5 TFLOPs
MemoryUp To 4 GB GDDR5Up To 4 GB GDDR6Up To 4 GB GDDR6Up To 4 GB GDDR6Up To 6 GB GDDR5Up To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 6 GB GDDR6
Memory Speed8.00 Gbps12.00 Gbps12.00 Gbps12.00 Gbps8.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps12.00 Gbps
Memory Interface128-bit128-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Bandwidth128 GB/s192 GB/s192 GB/s192 GB/s192 GB/s336 GB/s288 GB/s
Power ConnectorsN/AN/AN/A6 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin
TDP75W75W75W100W120W125W120W
Starting Price$149 US$149 US$149 US?$159 US$219 US$229 US$279 US
Price (Founders Edition)$149 US$149 US$149 US?$159 US$219 US$229 US$279 US
LaunchApril 2019April 2020June 2020November 2019March 2019October 2019February 2019

GALAX GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra Graphics Card:

NVIDIA’s Mainstream GeForce GPU Performance Per Dollar Visualized Over The Years, Are We Bound To Get Another Pascal-Like Upgrade With Ampere?

The GALAX GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra features a single 6-pin power connector to boot. It has a rated TDP of 90W. The card itself features a standard dual fan, dual slot cooling design with a large heat sink block running beneath the shroud. Display outputs include a single DVI, HDMI & Display Port.

In terms of performance, TUM_APISAK has already dug up a Time Spy result for the said graphics card and stated that it scores 3700 points which is a 12% increase over the standard GTX 1650 in the same benchmark. Some interesting thoughts about this GPU include its release time frame as its a couple of months prior to the release of the Ampere based GeForce RTX 30 series lineup. The green team won't be launching a entry-tier or mainstream Ampere product anytime soon but this marks another milestone in the clearance spree that we've been seeing for the Turing based entry level GPUs.

We can't say for sure whether this card will be released worldwide or if it will be kept exclusive to the Asian Pacific market. The GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER already retail at $149 & $159 US each so if the GTX 1650 Ultra is to enter the market, NVIDIA and its AIB partners would have to adjust its pricing segment of the GTX 1650 (non-SUPER) cards accordingly.

