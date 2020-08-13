NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Ampere Gaming graphics cards are set to feature the most premium and powerful PCB design ever featured on a reference board. This new design will be incorporated for the higher-end enthusiast series of cards which include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or 3090), GeForce RTX 3080, and the next-generation Titan.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3080 Ampere Enthusiast Graphics Cards Feature Extremely Powerful & Compact PCB Design With A Power Delivery Made Up Of Over 20 Power Chokes

The NVIDIA Founders Edition graphics cards which are a premium reference flavor have seen some major updates in the past. Both the Pascal and Turing generation saw them making use of a design that was not only premium in terms of cooling capabilities but also featured higher-quality power delivery components. The Turing generation, in particular, saw NVIDIA offering higher frequencies out of the box with its Founders Edition over stock-tuned cards which were offered by AIB partners at lower prices.

NVIDIA is planning to go one step ahead with its Ampere line of GeForce RTX 30 series enthusiast-level gaming cards. According to a rumor posted by Twitter buddies KatCorgi and Kopite7kimi, the next-generation lineup is going to offer a reference FE (Founders Edition) PCB design which will be unlike anything we've seen before.

extremely compact — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 13, 2020

KatCorgi states that the RTX 30 series lineup, specifically the high-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & the RTX 3080, are expected to feature PCBs with over 20 power chokes. For comparison, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition features a PCB with 16 power chokes. Even the fully custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z from MSI comes with 19 power chokes. This seems to suggest the insane power delivery that the higher-end RTX 30 series graphics cards would require to operate.

Adding to what KatCorgi said, Kopite7kimi also mentions once again that the Founders Edition PCB on the higher-end cards will be extremely compact. The same leaker has stated an irregular shaped PCB for the higher-end cards. In our report, we mentioned that the enthusiast-tier cards will utilize the same PG133 PCB to house the flagship gaming chip, the Ampere GA102 GPU. But Videocardz is hinting that a PG132 board is also in the works which are exclusively designed for AIB partners and come in the standard rectangular shape.

In addition to what the Twitter buddies have to say, Chiphell also followed up with a similar story that highlights some interesting information. The translation is very vague but from I could make out of it, the user highlights an irregular PCB design for the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 (or RTX 3080 Ti) graphics cards.

It looks like the higher-end card is going to feature core components on both sides of the PCB to normalize the heat output from the components such as GPU, memory, and VRMS. It will be a very densely packed PCB and even with a compact PCB, we will be seeing full-sized dual-fan coolers that are required to keep the temperatures in check on these beasts of graphics cards.

From the looks of it, if Ampere gaming cards are to utilize a similar board design as the Ampere A100 EGX which is purely a datacenter oriented product, the card would have to make use of both sides of the PCB to house all of its components. The EGX board uses a 20+ power choke design too but also leverages from the use of HBM which saves the space of incorporating standard DRAM dies such as GDDR6. In the case of the Ampere gaming cards, NVIDIA would have to house either the VRM or the VRAM on the back of the PCB which might explain the dual-sided fan layout we saw on the leaked cooler shrouds.

The so-called 24/20GB 384/320-bit is only right.

3090 is 24GB, it’s no problem. I also confirmed that it’s also confirmed by pushing KatCorgi.

If the video memory is high-speed, 16Gbit particles will not be used. The same core, but 3080 seems to be a re-proofed PCB, rather than 3090 cut two particles to make.

be a re-proofed PCB, rather than 3090 cut two particles to make. By the way, this particle arrangement of 3090 is very interesting. One particle is placed underneath. Learn about agricultural enterprises?

The luxury of the power supply of the public version this time is unimaginable, or the heat dissipation pressure is unimaginable... You know the power supply density of NVIDIA SMX cards. This time it is bound to be densely packed. A cylindrical solid capacitor is No, all of them are SMD capacitors/tantalum capacitors.

I don’t know the different PCBs anyway, but the PCB layout skills of NV are much better than Su Ma’s HBM series cards. via Chiphell

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Gaming graphics card lineup is expected to be announced on 1st September at a digital event which will be hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang. We expect at the very least, three new graphics cards during the event which include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or RTX 3090), GeForce RTX 3080, and a next-generation Titan.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere' Graphics Card Rumored Launch/Specs:

Graphics Card Name GPU Name SMs / CUDA Cores Memory Capacity Memory Bus Launch Timeframe NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ampere GA102-300? 5248 (82)? 20 GB GDDR6 (X)? 384-bit September 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ampere GA102-200? 4352 (68)? 10 GB GDDR6 (X)? 320-bit? September 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ampere GA104-400? 2944 (46)? 8 GB GDDR6 (X)? 256-bit? October 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ampere GA106-300? TBD 8 GB GDDR6 (X)? 256-bit? November 2020

There's also a possibility that NVIDIA will announce its GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards but that remains to be seen. The lineup will initially be available for pre-order in Founders Edition flavors only but recent rumors have pointed that we can also expect custom flavors as soon as the launch embargo ends a few weeks after the unveiling in September.