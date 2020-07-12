NVIDIA has reportedly ceased production of its GeForce RTX 20 'Turing' lineup to make room for the next-generation GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' graphics cards. The report comes from Ithome who has reported that not only are the majority of the high-end GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards being discontinued but will soon be delisted by major vendors as they prep up for NVIDIA's next-generation gaming lineup.

As per the report, NVIDIA will be ending production of its high-end GeForce RTX 20 series lineup which includes the following graphics cards:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2070

All four graphics cards listed are part of NVIDIA's high-end and ultra-enthusiast segment. All cards utilize different Turing GPU, we get the TU102 on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the TU104 on GeForce RTX 2080 & RTX 2070 SUPER and the TU106 GPU on the GeForce RTX 2070. The report also claims that not only would the production be halted on these four graphics cards but they will also be de-listed by major vendors including NVIDIA themselves in the coming months.

It is additionally reported that ending production on GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards will lead to severe shortages in the coming weeks due to a rising demand in the mining segment which has started to revive in recent months. This could lead to the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER & RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards to be out of stock much sooner than expected.

This could be a good thing for next-generation Ampere cards in terms of pricing. During the last generation, large quantities of NVIDIA Pascal GPUs were prepped due to the mining craze and several OEMs and retailers had to price hike the initial Turing cards to clear away inventory of older cards. If the Turing inventory is non-existent at Ampere's launch, then retailers would focus on the new cards and pricing them according to the MSRP suggested by NVIDIA rather than inflating them to sell and clear away older GPUs.

However, at the same time, those who are looking to get a Turing graphics card right now will be disappointed by the fact that a price hike on the GeForce RTX 20 series is being talked around by several retailers across the globe. That and with the resurgence of the mining craze is going to end up inflating prices on all existing high-end cards. The price hike is suggested to occur this month & My drivers report that even the mainstream GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER & the GeForce RTX 2060 will be affected. It is stated that NVIDIA has internally notified its AIB partners to adjust prices with the demand accordingly.

This more or less proves that while the current inventory is cleared up, we can expect the prices of Ampere based Gaming graphics cards to be much better at launch in the retail segment compared to what we saw the last generation. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series has also seen significant leaks in the past few weeks which confirms that we are headed for an intense graphics card season with NVIDIA and AMD going full guns blazing against each other to win significant gaming share in 2020 and beyond. Both sources report 17th September as a potential launch date for NVIDIA's next-gen gaming graphics cards.