Alleged specifications of NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with Ampere Gaming GPUs have been detailed. We already talked about specs related to the high-end GeForce RTX 30 series lineup and now we can talk about what to expect from NVIDIA's $400-$500 US segment in the coming generation.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Alleged Specifications Detailed - Ampere GA104 Gaming GPU, Up To 8 GB Memory & Same Core Counts as RTX 2080 Series

The latest specifications come once again from Kopite7kimi who has previously been correct with his NVIDIA Ampere A100 leaks & detailed specifications of high-end Ampere Gaming GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080 and 2nd Gen Titan RTX but this time he has hinted what could be the possible specifications for NVIDIA's $400-$500 US gaming GPU segment, the GeForce RTX 3070 series.

SKU0 GA104-400 PG141/142 GDDR6X/6 8GB 3072=3070Ti

SKU10 GA104-300 GDDR6 2944=3070 https://t.co/p3mfchajfR — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 7, 2020

According to the rumored details, NVIDIA will be preparing at least two gaming graphics cards that will feature the GA104 GPU. These are rumored to include the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & the GeForce RTX 3070. While the GA102 GPU will be featured in the highest-end offerings, the GA104 GPU will feature a more optimized design for GPUs in the sub $500 US segment.

Replacing the TU104 GPU which was featured on three GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080 & the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, the GA104 GPU will offer key improvements in architecture design while leveraging from IPC improvements over the Turing generation. With that out of the way, let's talk about the rumored specifications of both cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card Alleged Specifications:

First up, we have the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and it's surprising that such a card is mentioned in this rumor. The **70 series has seen a 'Ti' variant before during the Pascal generation in the form of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti but we didn't get to see any such variant in the Turing generation. That's possibly due to the RTX 2070 getting refreshed as the RTX 2070 SUPER and not as the RTX 2070 Ti. The naming scheme for the GeForce RTX 30 series isn't set in the stone right now but let's take a look at the graphics card.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti would feature the full GA104 GPU (GA104-400-A1) SKU with a total of 3072 CUDA Cores. It is stated that there will be at least two boards, a PG141 & a PG142 with the former featuring GDDR6X memory and the latter featuring GDDR6 memory. Both cards will feature 8 GB of VRAM.

Looking at the GPU, we are getting the same core configuration as the TU104 GPU which peaked at 3072 CUDA cores with RTX 2080 SUPER. If GA104 GPUs were to use the same core config, then the main improvement to performance will be coming from the new architecture & clock speed bump over the current RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card. Also, having two different SKUs for the RTX 3070 Ti seems unlikely but NVIDIA has done similar things in the past. My theory is that both PG141 & the PG142 boards are currently being tested with GDDR6 and GDDR6X memory but only one of them would pass validation for the retail channel.

In terms of performance and pricing, the RTX 3070 Ti could offer faster performance than the RTX 2080 SUPER at a price of around $500 US. This would mean users will be able to get similar or way better performance than an existing $699 US graphics card at a lower price point. Again, this is just my speculation but I believe that RTX 2070 series successors won't be breaking the $500 US pricing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Alleged Specifications:

The other model is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 which will feature a slightly cut down GA104-300 GPU SKU. The chip will feature 8 GB of memory but that would be GDDR6. Having GDDR6 is not a big deal since the pin speeds on the memory can reach up to 18 Gbps as tested by major DRAM manufacturers and we've already seen 15.5 Gbps speeds on the RTX 2080 SUPER. If we do get 16 Gbps pin speeds as the base DRAM configuration on Ampere gaming GPUs, then a 256-bit card will be able to output 512 GB/s bandwidth which is a marked improvement over 448 GB/s bandwidth of the existing Turing GPUs.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is said to feature 2944 CUDA cores which are also the same core count as the RTX 2080. So the RTX 3070 TI, as per the rumor, features the same core count as the RTX 2080 SUPER while the RTX 3070 features the same core count as the RTX 2080. If both of these cards launch side by side, then a $400 pricing for the non-Ti and $500 US pricing for the Ti model seems likely but this kind of segmentation this early in the launch is very unlikely of NVIDIA.

What could happen is that the RTX 3070 launches first at around $400 US with performance on par with the RTX 2080 SUPER but a better variant in the form of the RTX 3070 Ti arrives later on as a refresh with a pricing of around $500 US and performance surpassing even the RTX 2080 SUPER.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere Gaming GPU' Rumored Specifications:

Graphics Card Name GPU Cores (SMs) Memory Memory Bus Bandwidth NVIDIA Titan RTX (2nd Gen) Ampere GA102-400 5376 (84) 24 GB GDDR6X 384-bit ~816 GB/s NVIDIA Titan RTX (1st Gen) Turing TU102-400 4608 (72) 24 GB GDDR6 384-bit 672 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere GA102-300 5248 (82) 12 GB GDDR6X 384-bit ~1.00 TB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Turing TU102-300 4352 (68) 11 GB GDDR6 352-bit 616 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ampere GA102-200 4352 (68) 10 GB GDDR6X 320-bit ~760 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Turing TU104-400 2944 (46) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 448 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ampere GA104-400 3072 (48) 8 GB GDDR6X 256-bit ~512 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Turing TU104-410 2560 (40) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 448 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ampere GA104-300 2944 (46) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit ~512 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Turing TU106-400 2304 (36) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 448 GB/s

We just have to wait and see how NVIDIA goes with the pricing this time around but with AMD adjusting its high-end and mainstream Radeon RX RDNA 2 graphics cards for launch in Q4 2020, we might see some aggressive prices by NVIDIA for its own Ampere lineup this time around. With the first custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card already pictured, we are likely to get a launch in the coming months.