NVIDIA’s next big Game Ready driver update isn’t here yet, but the company has released GeForce Hotfix 461.33, which addresses a number of long-standing issues fans have reported. This includes stuttering and lagging when playing SteamVR games on a GeForce cards, as well as problems affecting individual games like Detroit: Become Human and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You can check out the full patch notes for GeForce Hotfix display driver version 461.33, below.

The hotfix addresses the following issues: Adobe Premiere Pro may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA) [3230997/200686504]

[461.09] NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang. [200691869]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (Without using any Hardware monitoring tool). [3152190]

[Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]

[NVENC] Colors of webcam video image on receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect [3205912]

[Assassin's Creed Valhalla] Game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [200679654]

[X4: Foundations] [Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]

[X4: Foundations] [Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]

In the past, NVIDIA has typically released more full-featured Game Ready driver updates alongside major titles (one was released for Cyberpunk 2077 last month), which made sense, but had the side effect of forcing players to wait for sometimes-important bug fixes. Thankfully, going forward, it sounds like we’re going to be seeing more regular hotfixes to solve bugs and issues in a more expedient manner. That said, according to NVIDIA, these hotfixes are put through a “much abbreviated” Q&A process, so if you want to play it as safe as possible, you should just wait for the next big Game Ready WHQL-certified driver.

NVIDIA AIBs Silently Reintroducing GeForce RTX 2060 & RTX 2060 SUPER Graphics Cards To DIY & OEM Segments, Pricing Close To RTX 3070

That said, if you’re willing to take the risk, you can download GeForce Hotfix display driver version 461.33 by clicking, right here.