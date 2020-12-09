NVIDIA has officially released its Game Ready Drivers for Cyberpunk 2077 10 hours before the game officially unlocks. The drivers ensure the most optimized playing experiences for GeForce RTX and GeForce GTX graphics card owners.

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 460.97 WHQL Drivers For Cyberpunk 2077 Now Available To Download

The Game Ready drivers weigh in at around 600 MB and will provide the best possible experience when playing Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to the drivers, NVIDIA has also promised that they are going to ensure every performance tweaks & bug fixes to be included in the day-1 patch which is going to be available as soon as the game unlocks. You can also read a more in-depth article on how the game performs on PC and related benchmarks that come officially from NVIDIA for its GeForce RTX 30 and RTX 20 series graphics cards.

Following is the full changelog for the GeForce Game Ready 460.97 WHQL drivers:

Game Ready for Cyberpunk 2077

This new Game Ready Driver provides the ultimate gaming experience for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for the official launch of Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10.

Wake the f*ck up, samurai! We have drivers to update. Our friends from @nvidia have a present to the PC players planning to dive into Night City on release day. Make sure you install their newest drivers (460.79) before jumping in! pic.twitter.com/igTTuxbAPH — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) December 9, 2020

New Features and Other Changes

NVIDIA Control Panel Added Background Application Max Frame Rate control (Manage 3D Settings page) Added Color Accuracy Mode feature (Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings page)

Fixed Issues [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776] When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990] [GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493] [GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329] [MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082] [5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567]. Known Issues [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190] [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher-refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566] [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477] [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705] [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452] [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477]. To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC. [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560×1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414] [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560×1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]













