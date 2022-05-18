NVIDIA To Finally Release GeForce GTX 1630, The Successor To GT 1030: Faster Than GTX 1050 Ti In Performance
NVIDIA is preparing a new graphics card to replace its popular GT 1030, the GeForce GTX 1630, which will be positioned in the entry-level segment.
NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card To Succeed GT 1030 With Faster Than GTX 1050 Ti Performance
The entry-level market has been a mixed bag with no real competition and the emerging threat of integrated GPUs becoming faster than ever. With that said, AMD did attempt to reignite the GPU segment with its Navi 24 powered Radeon RX 6500/6400 series graphics cards but with a largely lackluster feature set, they were met with lots of criticism. NVIDIA has also tried to release its own entry-level solutions within the GeForce 16 series family but those are getting old now. Based on new reports, it looks like NVIDIA is finally going to offer a successor to its GT 1030 graphics card, the GeForce GTX 1630.
We don't have the exact specifications of this card yet but based on Videocardz information and what we have managed to learn from our own sources. the card will be positioned against the entry-level Navi 24 lineup and offer performance close to the GeForce GTX 1650. This should be a tad bit faster than the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card. Obviously, you won't get the same performance level as the RTX 3050 which starts at $249 US (MSRP) but it looks like NVIDIA might be considering a $150 US pricing for the new variant considering the GTX 1650 already retails for $190 US.
In terms of specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 might still rock the Turing TU117 GPU with 4 GB of memory running across a 128-bit bus interface. We can't say for sure if this card will still be equipped with GDDR6 or GDDR5 memory since the most entry-level GTX 1650 SKU features GDDR5 memory.
The GeForce GTX 1630 will also come with a sub-75W TDP and will not feature any dedicated ray-tracing or DLSS support. However, NVIDIA has enabled ray-tracing for non-RT core GPUs but the performance won't be anywhere near playable even on the lowest resolution possible. If priced right, the GeForce GTX 1630 can become a popular eSports card for E-cafes around the South Asian and Asian Pacific regions. There's no word on the launch date but it could be a silent launch and we might end up seeing some models at Computex 2022.
NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications
|GeForce RTX 2060 FE
|GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GB
|GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB
|Architecture (GPU)
|TU106
|TU116-400
|TU116-300
|TU116-300
|TU116
|TU117
|CUDA Cores
|1920
|1536
|1408
|1408
|1280
|896
|Tensor Cores
|240
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|RT cores
|30
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|Texture Units
|120
|96
|88
|88
|80
|56
|ROPs
|48
|48
|48
|48
|32
|32
|Base Clock
|1365 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1530 MHz
|1530 MHz
|TBD
|1485 MHz
|GPU Boost
|1680 MHz
|1770 MHz
|1785 MHz
|1785 MHz
|TBD
|1665 MHz
|Memory
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR5
|4GB GDDR5
|4GB GDDR5
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Clocks
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|8 Gbps
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|TDP
|160 W
|120W
|125W
|120W
|100W
|75W
|Transistors
|10.8 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|4.7 billion
|Die Size
|445 mm²
|284mm2
|284mm2
|284mm2
|284mm2
|200mm2
|Price
|$349
|$279
|$229
|$229
|$159
|$149
