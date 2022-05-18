  ⋮  

NVIDIA To Finally Release GeForce GTX 1630, The Successor To GT 1030: Faster Than GTX 1050 Ti In Performance

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA is preparing a new graphics card to replace its popular GT 1030, the GeForce GTX 1630, which will be positioned in the entry-level segment.

The entry-level market has been a mixed bag with no real competition and the emerging threat of integrated GPUs becoming faster than ever. With that said, AMD did attempt to reignite the GPU segment with its Navi 24 powered Radeon RX 6500/6400 series graphics cards but with a largely lackluster feature set, they were met with lots of criticism. NVIDIA has also tried to release its own entry-level solutions within the GeForce 16 series family but those are getting old now. Based on new reports, it looks like NVIDIA is finally going to offer a successor to its GT 1030 graphics card, the GeForce GTX 1630.

NVIDIA Kepler GPUs Get Security Updated In GeForce 473.47 WHQL Driver

We don't have the exact specifications of this card yet but based on Videocardz information and what we have managed to learn from our own sources. the card will be positioned against the entry-level Navi 24 lineup and offer performance close to the GeForce GTX 1650. This should be a tad bit faster than the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card. Obviously, you won't get the same performance level as the RTX 3050 which starts at $249 US (MSRP) but it looks like NVIDIA might be considering a $150 US pricing for the new variant considering the GTX 1650 already retails for $190 US.

In terms of specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 might still rock the Turing TU117 GPU with 4 GB of memory running across a 128-bit bus interface. We can't say for sure if this card will still be equipped with GDDR6 or GDDR5 memory since the most entry-level GTX 1650 SKU features GDDR5 memory.

The GeForce GTX 1630 will also come with a sub-75W TDP and will not feature any dedicated ray-tracing or DLSS support. However, NVIDIA has enabled ray-tracing for non-RT core GPUs but the performance won't be anywhere near playable even on the lowest resolution possible. If priced right, the GeForce GTX 1630 can become a popular eSports card for E-cafes around the South Asian and Asian Pacific regions. There's no word on the launch date but it could be a silent launch and we might end up seeing some models at Computex 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications

 GeForce RTX 2060 FEGeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GBGeForce GTX 1650 4 GB
Architecture (GPU)
TU106TU116-400TU116-300TU116-300TU116TU117
CUDA Cores
19201536 140814081280896
Tensor Cores
240N / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
RT cores
30N / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
Texture Units
120 96 88888056
ROPs
484848483232
Base Clock
1365 MHz1500 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHzTBD1485 MHz
GPU Boost
1680 MHz1770 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHzTBD1665 MHz
Memory
6GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR5
Memory Bus
192-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit
Memory Clocks
14 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps8 Gbps12 Gbps8 Gbps
L2 cache
3 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB
TDP
160 W120W125W120W100W75W
Transistors
10.8 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion4.7 billion
Die Size
445 mm²284mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2200mm2
Price
$349$279$229$229$159$149

