AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Phoenix’ APUs With RDNA 3 Integrated Graphics Could End Up Being As Fast As The NVIDIA RTX 3060M

Next year, AMD will release it's brand new Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix' APUs, offering a huge upgrade to both the CPU and GPU cores. The APU will land on the notebook segment in thin and light designs but offer some spectacular graphics performance thanks to its upgraded RDNA 3 GPU cores.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix' APU To Feature The Fastest Integrated Graphics Based on RDNA 3 Cores, Up To NVIDIA RTX 3060M Performance

Based on the latest tweet from Greymon55, it looks like the integrated GPU featured on the Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix' will be a game-changer for laptops and mobility platforms. Recently, we have talked about how RDNA 3 on next-gen APUs can challenge the entry-level discrete graphics segment & it's looking to be the case with each passing day. In the tweet, the leaker states the possibility of AMD's Phoenix, the Ryzen 7000 APU lineup, featuring graphics performance on par with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060M.

NVIDIA & AMD GPU Pricing Update For May 2022: GeForce Graphics Cards Now 14% Over MSRP, Radeon at Just 6% Over MSRP

Phoenix GPU≈3060m 60W — Greymon55 (@greymon55) May 8, 2022

Having the performance of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060M discrete GPU on an APU would be quite a performance jump. Especially considering that current APUs are close to the GTX 1650 in graphics performance. The main thing to point out here is that the GeForce RTX 3060M quoted here isn't the fastest version but a power-constrained 'Max-Q' variant with just 60 Watts at its disposal. Even with that, the AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix' APUs will have to share power between the CPU and GPU cores and all of that within a 35-45W package or up to 25W lower than the discrete GPU alone. The Max-Q variant also has an additional 20W at its disposal that is used for Dynamic boosting capabilities so in total, we are looking at up to a 45W difference which is quite big when we consider mobility platforms.

As for what kind of specifications should we expect from the RDNA 3 powered AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix' APUs, the previous rumors suggested up to 24 Compute Units but based on reports of recent design changes to the RDNA 3 IP, the CU count might remain the same as existing APUs but since there are double the shaders per WGP and six WGPs in total, the APUs can reach 256 stream processors per WGP for a total of 1536 cores in total. This is the exact same core count that was expected previously, the only difference is that the orientation has been significantly altered. But just like the previous specs, these aren't confirmed yet.

So in terms of performance, an NVIDIA RTX 3060-equivalent GPU within an APU would do wonders for entry-level and also thin-light gaming platforms. Even with the same clocks as existing RDNA 2-based APUs (2.4 GHz), you would get almost double the TFLOPs as the Xbox Series S console which is pretty insane for a 35-45W chip.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Phoenix APU lineup will utilize both Zen 4 and RDNA 3 cores. The new Phoenix APUs will carry LPDDR5 and PCIe 5 support and come in SKUs ranging from 35W to 45W. The lineup is also expected to launch in 2023 and most possibly at CES 2023. Bring the same APUs on the desktops and you will end up with even higher performance so the future looks really good for AMD's APU efforts and more precisely, the iGPU development.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Dragon Range H-Series AMD Phoenix H-Series AMD Rembrandt H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Picasso H-Series AMD Raven Ridge H-Series Family Branding AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series) Process Node 5nm 5nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 16/32? 8/16? 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 3 5nm iGPU RDNA 3 5nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBA TBA TBA 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W -54W(54W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch Q1 2023? Q1 2023? Q1 2022? Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

News Source: Videocardz