NVIDIA GeForce Driver 511.65 WHQL Is Optimized for Dying Light 2; Adds Support for RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Notebooks

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver is here and with it, we have several new updates that will ensure a smooth experience for NVIDIA graphics cards. The update brings support for GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti notebooks as well as several graphical enhancements for Dying Light 2.

Below you can watch a video that shows off the improvements brought by the latest NVIDIA GeForce driver to Dying Light 2.

Today's Game Ready driver update, as shown above, supports the much anticipated Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The game is going to launch come February 4 with performance-accelerating NVIDIA DLSS support. Not only that, but the game will also support ray tracing effects which will enhance the game's massive open areas, giving RTX players the definitive experience.

Today's driver update also brings optimizations for Sifu, the latest game from developer Sloclap. The game is scheduled to release on February 8 on the Epic Games Store and the latest NVIDIA GeForce Driver will help optimize the experience for a lot of players.

The latest driver is also the official driver for new 2022 models of GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops featuring NVIDIA's new 4th Gen Max-Q Technologies. These new technologies help save power, improve laptop efficiency, and of course deliver even more performance. There currently are over 160 new models built around the RTX 30 series laptop GPUs in a wide variety of form factors.

Previous iterations of Max-Q have dramatically improved performance, battery life, acoustics, and general efficiency. This new generation of Max-Q technologies is powered and enhanced by AI. CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0 work in conjunction with NVIDIAs other technologies, including Dynamic Boost, WhisperMode, Resizable BAR, and DLSS, to transform your laptop use, optimizing performance and power consumption for the ultimate experience.

The models are definitely no slouches either. From 14” ultraportables starting at $799 to 17” gaming powerhouses, these new laptops will leverage the newest innovations to make your experiences even better. There are even more G-SYNC and 1440p models which also leverage the latest hardware breakthroughs while including the newest AMD and Intel CPUs.

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Driver 511.65 WHQL, as always, can be downloaded through NVIDIA's GeForce Experience.