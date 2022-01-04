Gigabyte Presents Its 2022 AORUS & AERO Laptops Powered By Up To Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU

Gigabyte has presented its brand new AORUS & AERO laptop lineup powered by Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs at CES 2022.

Gigabyte's AORUS & AERO 2022 Laptop Lineup Rocks Intel's Alder Lake CPUs & Up To NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs

The latest laptop range from Gigabyte includes its AORUS 17, AORUS 15, AERO 16, and AERO 15 models, all of which are powered by Intel's Alder Lake-P CPUs & NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. Each model comes in various configurations to select from so let's start.

Gigabyte AORUS 17 (2022) Laptops

The Gigabyte AORUS 17 laptops come in three configurations, the AORUS 17 YE, AORUS 17 XE, and AORUS 17 KE. The difference between these laptops is mainly the GPU itself with the YE rocking an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB (115W), the XE rocking the RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB (115W), and the KE rocking an RTX 3060 6 GB (100W).























































All models are configured with a choice of Intel Alder Lake-P CPU up to the Core i9-12900HK. Memory options include up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 (SO-DIMM x 2) and the storage can be expanded through dual M.2 slots, both of which are Gen 4x4 compliant. All models come with a 240W power adapter to charge the 99Wh battery. The display is a 17.3" FHD with a 360 Hz refresh rate and the whole thing weighs in at 2.7 Kgs (for the base variant).

The cooling is provided through Gigabyte's Windforce Infinity cooling system which features 4 air-flow exhaust vents, triple heat pipes, dedicated heat pipes for the GPU VRAM & also a dedicated one for the GPU itself. As for the design itself, you are looking at a 15-inch chassis with a 17-inch screen, a larger and smarter touchpad with a 25% increased area that can recognize wrong inputs, and lots of IO on the side ports such as Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 (Gen 1) and triple external display outputs (to name a few).

Gigabyte AORUS 15 (2022) Laptops

The Gigabyte AORUS 15 laptops are pretty much similar to their AORUS 17 siblings except that they come with a 15-inch display. There are also three configurations that include YE, XE, KE models and the main difference is one again the GPU configuration. The display configurations include an FHD 360 Hz and QHD 165 Hz panel while the whole thing weighs in at 2.4 Kgs (for the base variant).

















































Gigabyte AORUS 17 & 16 (2022) Laptops

Next up, we have the Gigabyte AERO 16 and AERO 17 & AERO 16 Creator lineup which features a sleeker style compared to the gaming aesthetics of the AORUS lineup. All models come with a very narrow bezel and adopt a 4K HDR/AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The chassis is made of CNC aluminum and comes with a range of options to select from. The AERO 16 and AERO 17 also have three main configurations that include YE5, XE5, and KE5.























































While the AORUS 17 retains the same 17.3" (UHD IPS mini led display with HDR1000 / 120 Hz) across all variants, the AERO 16 XE5 and YE5/KE5 have different panels. The top-end display is featured on the XE5 which rocks both a QHD+ miniLED and UHD+ Samsung AMOLED panel. The top variant is, however, the YE5, which rocks up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK, 32 GB of DDR5-4800 memory, up to an RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, dual M.2 Gen 4x4 slots and weighs in at 2.3 Kgs (for the base configuration). The GPUs also come with the same specs across the AERO 16 and 17 variants which can be seen in the specs sheet below.

Gigabyte & AORUS 2022 Laptops Official Specs Sheet: